Smart home era is here – 451 Research Voice of the Connected Landscape survey

The era of the smart home is here, with seven in 10 respondents having at least one connected product in their home, according to 451 Research's Voice of the Connected User Landscape: Endpoints & IoT, Connected Products 2023 survey. Driven by a desire to enhance the at-home experience, increase personalization or cash in on energy savings, connected products are ushering in changes in the ways consumers interact with technology in their homes. As adoption of smart home technologies continues to increase, manufacturers are looking to alternative service models such as subscription as a service to realize recurring revenue from in-home devices such as cameras, TVs and appliances.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to increased demand for smart home services, as more people worked from and spent time in the home. Stakeholders from the service-delivery side, including internet service providers (ISPs) and connected product manufacturers, saw increased demand for high-speed internet and introduced new consumption models for connected devices. The smart home space has also seen an increase in standards, the most prominent of which is Matter. The local IP-based protocol had its 1.0 release in October 2022, as industry stakeholders looked to increase device interoperability, simplify device setup and management, and improve security through standardization. While Matter offered a promise of a unified smart home standard, many manufacturers and devices are not supporting the new protocol, and users have expressed frustration with its fragmented nature.
Key findings
➤ Consumers are most likely to cite lower pricing (50%), faster speeds (42%) and improved reliability (23%) as drivers that would convince them to switch ISPs.
➤ TVs/connected game consoles (40%), speakers and hubs (28%), and cameras/motion sensors (23%) have the highest rates of connected product adoption.
➤ Cost (40%), lack of interest (35%) and privacy concerns (18%) are among the top reasons cited by those who have no plans to buy connected products.
➤ Consumers are warming up to alternative service models, led by younger Americans.
➤ Devices that are self-learning may have more success than those that are not.
451 Research's Voice of the Connected User Landscape: Consumer Population Representative Survey conducts a population representative survey of US consumers about technology adoption, usage and buying intentions to understand how various tech trends are materializing in the mass market.
451 Research's quarterly US consumer population representative survey asks consumers about connectivity-related devices, services, digital media and applications, including current ownership and use, attitudes and purchase plans going forward. All respondents are asked a set of questions on core demographics and device ownership. Each respondent is also randomly assigned to one of four sections that dives deeper into current ownership, usage trends and future buying plans for specific topic areas.
The Connected Products 2023 survey was fielded July 7-21, 2023, among approximately 5,071 US respondents.
