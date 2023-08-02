Road Map: The Energy Sector Braces For 2020 Elections

The 2020 primary season for state level elections will kick off March 3 in Alabama, California, North Carolina and Texas and conclude for a majority of states by September.

Voters in all 50 states will head to the polls and cast their votes for the president of the United States. In addition to the congressional races where all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and 35 seats in the U.S. Senate are up for grabs, 11 states will hold gubernatorial elections and 44 states will hold legislative elections on Nov. 3. Additionally, 19 utility commissioner terms in 11 states will be on the ballot in November.

Montana is the only state that will hold all six elections.



State gubernatorial elections

With the primaries just around the corner, it is unclear who will be facing off in the gubernatorial elections in November. However, once these individuals are known, Regulatory Research Associates, a group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, expects the candidates' platforms to take shape.

In 7 of the 11 states that will be holding gubernatorial elections, the incumbent governor is officially seeking reelection. The Governor of Montana, Democrat Steve Bullock, is ineligible for reelection due to term-limit restrictions. Utah Gov. Gary Herbert declined to seek reelection after serving as governor for two terms.

Delaware Gov. John Carney Jr., a Democrat, and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, have yet to formally announce the reelection campaigns. Scott has stated that he would announce his decision on whether he will seek a third term following the 2020 Vermont legislative session, which concludes in the spring.

A majority of the gubernatorial elections will be for four-year terms, while the elections in New Hampshire and Vermont will be for two-year terms.

New governors can bring about changes in the energy landscape in their state, as different governors have different priorities. These gubernatorial priorities and objectives play an instrumental role in driving legislative policy agendas.

In recent years, the energy segment of gubernatorial candidate platforms has centered on ensuring a clean energy future, including decarbonization of the power sector and increased utilization of renewable resources. Another front-line issue has been grid modernization, including the deployment of distributed energy resources and protecting the nation's energy system and infrastructure from cyber threats.

The election of new governors generally brings changes in the makeup of state public utility commissions. While the commissions are independent regulatory bodies, gubernatorial actions can influence the commission's investigations, priorities and direction.

Following the 2020 general election, 19 commissioner terms in eight different states will expire during the governors' new term. Within the first 12 months following the election, eight of the 19 commissioner terms will expire. In nine of the 11 jurisdictions, governors appoint the chairman of their respective regulatory bodies.

State utility commissioner elections

Elections will occur in 11 states for 19 commissioner positions. In Alabama and Texas, the filing deadline to run in the primary occurred in late-2019, and the primaries will take place on March 3, 2020. The incumbent commissioners in both states, Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh and Ryan Sitton, have filed to run for reelection.

Four elected commissioners — Arizona Corporation Commission Chairman Robert Burns, Montana Public Service Commission Vice Chairman Bob Lake and Commissioner Roger Koopman, and New Mexico Public Regulation Commission member Valerie Espinoza — are ineligible to run for reelection in November due to term limits.

In several states where commissioners are elected — Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma and South Dakota — the incumbents have yet to officially throw their names in the ring to remain in office for another term.

Announcements from candidates who are seeking to run for the positions are still coming to light. However, a slew of candidates have expressed their intent on running.

Louisiana uses a nonpartisan blanket primary system, or a "jungle primary," meaning that all candidates run regardless of political affiliation and the voters cast ballots in one primary election held on Nov. 3. The candidate who receives a simple majority is then deemed the victor. However, if no candidate wins by a simple majority, then the top two vote-receivers, regardless of party affiliation, move forward to a run-off general election. The run-off general election will then be held Dec. 5.

Candidates for the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission are nominated at the state convention of each political party. The Republican and Democratic Party conventions will take place June 18-20.

State legislative elections

There has not been any specific correlation between the quality of energy legislation enacted and which political party controls the legislature. Of course, in a situation where the governor and legislature are of the same political party, generally speaking, it is easier for the governor to implement key policy initiatives, which may or may not be focused on energy issues.

Legislative activity impacting utility regulatory issues has been robust in recent years, as state policymakers, utilities and industry stakeholders seek to address "disruptors" that challenge the traditional regulatory framework.

This year, 44 states will hold legislative elections, which accounts for approximately 86 out of the 99 state legislative chambers being on the ballot. In total, 5,875 state legislative seats will be up for grabs. Alabama, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey and Virginia are the only states not conducting legislative elections. In Michigan, only the members of the House of Representatives will be on the ballot.

In South Carolina and Virginia, utility commissioners are elected by the General Assembly. The 2019 general election saw the Virginia General Assembly flip from Republican to Democratic control.

In South Carolina, commissioners are elected by the South Carolina General Assembly from candidates selected by a legislature's 10-member Public Utilities Review Committee, which nominates up to three candidates for each Public Service Commission of South Carolina seat. The committee comprises three members of the Senate, three from the House of Representative and four members from the general public. All 124 House of Representative and 46 Senate seats will be on the ballot this year. Following the 2020 election, three commissioner terms are set to expire by June 2022.

In 29 states, utility commissioners require Senate confirmation in order to serve on the regulatory body. In 26 of these states, elections for the Senate seats will occur in November. Additionally, in four states — Alaska, Connecticut, North Carolina and Tennessee — commissioners are confirmed by the General Assembly, and all four states are holding legislative elections.

In New Hampshire, commissioners are confirmed by the state's Executive Council, which consists of five elected council members who serve for two-year terms. All five terms will be up for election in November. Currently, the council comprises three Democrats and two Republicans.

Federal elections

A U.S. presidential election will also take place on Nov. 3. The president of the United States appoints the five members of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and designates the chairman of the agency. The appointees are subject to U.S. Senate confirmation. There are currently two vacancies on the commission. Recently, FERC member Bernard McNamee announced during the agency's Jan. 23 monthly open meeting that he will not seek another term when his current one expires at the end of June.

As of Jan. 27, over 1,000 candidates have formally filed with the United States Federal Election Commission to run for president in 2020. Incumbent Republican President Donald Trump will be running for reelection, while his Democratic challenger will not be formally announced until the Democratic National Convention, which will take place July 13-16.

Front runners for the Democratic Party include former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and 33 U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs. Additionally, special elections for the senate seats representing Arizona and Georgia will take place.

