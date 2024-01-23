Reaching New Altitudes Conquering Credit and Risk Challenges

With the European Central Bank indicating that its rate-hiking campaign is approaching a turning point, S&P Global Market Intelligence is forecasting mild recessions for many western European countries in 2024. While uncertainty and instability remain on the horizon, new ideas, methodologies, and technologies are helping organizations take the pulse of private markets, real estate, supply chains, and more to stay on top of developments. As we look forward, different innovations will emerge, and S&P Global Market Intelligence will continue to share insights to help its clients around the world tackle the challenges of industry-specific vulnerabilities and credit risk.

During a dynamic three-day virtual event, S&P Global Market Intelligence brought together leading industry practitioners and credit and risk management subject-matter-experts to discuss the pressing issues faced by businesses in Europe today.

This paper looks at the European economy in 2024, shares perspectives of investment managers on decision-making in an era of uncertainty, discusses the growing area of private credit, considers real estate and supply chain challenges, and focuses on technology that is reshaping credit risk management.

