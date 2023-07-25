 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/quarterly-chart-book-for-us-banks-in-q2-2023-dissecting-liquidity-pressures content esgSubNav
Quarterly chart book for US banks in Q2 2023 – Dissecting Liquidity Pressures
The stability of banks' deposit bases in the aftermath of the second-, third- and fourth-largest bank failures in US history were the hottest topics for readers of S&P Global Market Intelligence's bank research and analysis of activity through the second quarter. The features provided data through the second quarter of 2023, details on failed bank transactions and bank investing, and deep dives into bank funding and liquidity.

