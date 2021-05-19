 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/private-equity-and-venture-capital-pe-vc-firms-outlook-in-north-america content esgSubNav
Log in to other products

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us
In This List
Research

Private Equity and Venture Capital (PE/VC) Firms’ Outlook in North America
Blog

JMP Securities is Now Available in the S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research Collection

Blog

Asia Pacific Markets Monthly Newsletter March 2021

Corporate, Municipal CUSIP Request Volumes Surge in February

Blog

Needham & Company is Now Available in the S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research Collection


Private Equity and Venture Capital (PE/VC) Firms’ Outlook in North America

Chart, pie chart Description automatically generated

Although COVID-19 remains the biggest threat to portfolios, North American PE/VC firms are largely optimistic going into 2021, with most expecting to see investment activity increase and a majority of firms focusing on new investments, especially in the Healthcare and IT sectors. North American firms are also beginning to catch up to their global peers when it comes to factoring in ESG, with a growing number of respondents now committed to addressing ESG factors in some capacity.

Learn more about Private Equity
Click Here
  • View Full Report

Private Equity and Venture Capital (PE/VC) Firms’ Outlook for 2021 in North America

Click Here