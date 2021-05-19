Private Equity and Venture Capital (PE/VC) Firms’ Outlook in North America

Although COVID-19 remains the biggest threat to portfolios, North American PE/VC firms are largely optimistic going into 2021, with most expecting to see investment activity increase and a majority of firms focusing on new investments, especially in the Healthcare and IT sectors. North American firms are also beginning to catch up to their global peers when it comes to factoring in ESG, with a growing number of respondents now committed to addressing ESG factors in some capacity.
Private Equity and Venture Capital (PE/VC) Firms’ Outlook for 2021 in North America
