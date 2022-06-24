PD Sentiment China Corporate 1.0

S&P Global Ratings does not contribute to or participate in the creation of credit scores generated by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lowercase nomenclature is used to differentiate S&P Global Market Intelligence credit model scores from the credit ratings issued by S&P Global Ratings.

Overview

Thanks to advances in natural language processing (NLP) in recent years, sentiment data has been widely explored to gain information advantage in financial market. Sentiment analysis is often used to uncover signals embedded in a variety of unstructured text corpus, e.g., social media news and company announcements. As a useful complement to the traditional financial statement data, sentiment data may provide new insights on a company’s financial health in a timely manner. At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we have developed PD Sentiment China model (PDS China 1.0), where sentiment data are used as novel factors to gauge the credit risk for a corporate obligor. The model generates 1-year probability of default (PD) for public and private companies in the China market, aiming to provide early warning signals at a short-term horizon prior to credit events.

More specifically, PDS China 1.0 is built on a logistic regression framework using both company sentiment scores and PD estimates from the PD Fundamentals Model 2.0 (PDFN 2.0) China Model. [1] The final PDS model PD is adjusted to reflect the “real” or target default rate that is in line with the benchmark, which is based on the average observed default rate for companies in the Chinese domestic market. The model can be used by risk managers at financial institutions, corporations, and asset management firms to:

Capture alternative credit risk signals from large-sized and unstructured text datasets in an automated way.

Provide timely early warnings of default events on a daily basis, especially for periods between financial statement filings, which are typically updated quarterly or annually.

Model Highlight

The model is trained on the bond issuers sample in the China local market with default flags sourced from the S&P Global Market Intelligence’s China Credit Analytics Platform (CCAP). The fullowing factors are considered:

1) Baseline PDs (PDFN 2.0) that reflect the long-term financial health of companies, which are captured by such financial ratios as liquidity, leverage, profitability, efficiency and size factor, and industry risk factor.

2) Sentiment information that captures the short-term signal for a company’s financial health and its time-varying fluctuations. We include two types of data:

Sentiment scores, which represent the overall sentiment condition of companies embedded on the text corpus from a variety of selected media channels.

News tags, which capture occurrence of selected company events that are closely linked to credit risk, such as liquidity issues, debt warning, financial fraud, slump in revenue, abnormal operations, legal disputes, and other relevant events. [2] A negative tag ratio is calculated to measure the relative frequency of these events.

The PDS China 1.0 consists of three sub-models, each generating an output:

Based on sentiment score only

Based on PDFN PD and sentiment score

Based on PDFN PD, sentiment score, and selected tag ratios

Model Features

Entity Coverage

The model applies to both publicly-traded and privately-owned companies in the China corporate sector (see Appendix for details on coverage) as defined by Primary Industry Classifications (PICs). The model is applicable for companies with necessary sentiment data. [3]

Model Outputs

The model’s primary outputs are one-year PDs and the corresponding PD-mapped credit scores. The mapping of PD to credit score is based on S&P Global Market Intelligence's global rated universe and spans a period of more than 35 years (starting from 1981).

Model Inputs

The main inputs for PDS China 1.0 are:

PDFN PD: estim ated by PDFN 2.0, a widely applicable statistical model, mainly based on company financials spanning two risk dimensions: financial risk and business risk.

PDFN 2.0, a widely applicable statistical model, mainly based on company financials spanning two risk dimensions: financial risk and business risk. Sentiment score : calculated by considering all daily news related to target companies, with different weights applied depending on importance and uniqueness of each news. It is normalized to lie between -1 (very negative) and 1 (very positive).

: calculated by considering all news related to target companies, with different depending importance uniqueness It is normalized to lie between -1 (very negative) and 1 (very positive). S elected tag ratio s: calculated to measure the relative frequency of selected negative company events.

The final model results are generated based on exponentially weighted moving averages of sentiment scores and tag ratios.

PD Calibration

The absulute PD values from a statistical credit risk model are usually influenced by the observed default rates of the training sample. A model with good discriminatory power could also generate PD values that are either too high or too low, when compared to historical observed default rates. However, it is difficult to obtain a training dataset that perfectly represents the real world’s default frequencies, due to data availability. This may skew the model outputs to be either more aggressive or conservative, making the final adjustment of the PD level necessary. In PDS China 1.0, we refer to the European Banking Authority Risk Dashboard to calibrate the model outputs.[4]

Early Warning Signals

We tested how sentiment scores fluctuate at different time points prior to default for historical defaults in the China onshore bond market, and compared the trends with those for non-defaulted bond issuers. Figure 1 shows the one standard deviation band of company sentiment scores for each month prior to default. On average, sentiment scores start to deteriorate twelve months prior to default. They tend to move into the negative zone as the time gets close to default. Further, the closer to the default, the steeper the slope. The drop becomes more dramatic at two months prior to default.

Figure 1. Trend of sentiment scores prior to default events

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. Data as of September 2021. For illustrative purposes only.

The selected tag ratio fullows the similar trend. Figure 2 shows that on average, the selected negative tag ratio increases from 0.2 at twelve months prior to default to 0.45 at one month prior to default. This deterioration becomes more striking at four months prior to default.

Figure 2. Trend of selected negative tag ratio prior to default events

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. Data as of September 2021. For illustrative purposes only.

Data Statistics on Training Sample

The model is trained on historical data of 4,842 bond issuers in China, including 1,648 public issuers and 3,194 private issuers. The sentiment data, including sentiment scores and news tags, spans the period from 2015 to 2021. The average number of daily sentiment scores per year is 82 for companies in the sample and 50% of companies have more than 41 daily sentiment scores per year.

Figure 3 shows the distribution of sentiment scores for the overall sample. The majority of sentiment score are within -0.5 and 0.5.

Figure 3. Distribution of sentiment scores

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. Data as of September 2021. For illustrative purposes only.

Model Performance

The discriminatory power of a PD model can be measured via the Receiver Operating Characteristic (ROC) that shows the model’s ability to distinguish obligors by assigning higher (lower) PD values to companies that will likely (not) default in a specific time horizon.

The ROC performances are tested on the bond issuers sample for the three sub-models and they are:

S entiment score only model : 78.9%

: 78.9% PDFN + Sentiment score model: 85.1%

PDFN + Sentiment score & Tag ratio model: 87.2%

Using sentiment scores and tag ratios enhances the ROC performance by a large margin (87.2% vs. 77.3%), when compared with the base case (PDFN 2.0).

Case Study on an Anonymized Company

Company X is one of the largest real estate companies in China and had been actively expanding its business throughout the country. As of September 2021, the company failed to pay debt that was due.

Figure 4: Case Study

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. Data as of April 2022. For illustrative purposes only.

Figure 4 illustrates the evulution of PD estimates generated by the PDS China model for the period 2020-2021. Sentiment scores have been continuously declining since November 2020 and dropped sharply during July-August 2021. The PDS model PD has been climbing up and jumped to more than 8% in late July. The downward trend of sentiment scores, along with the increasing model PD, provides strong early warning signals for the credit event in September 2021.

Conclusion

Timely and robust credit risk assessments for counterparties in China are challenging due to the low-quality and lag of traditionally used financial statement data, especially for private companies. S&P Global Market Intelligence’s PDS China 1.0 model, utilizing company sentiment scores in addition to company financials, offers an automated and scalable sulution for gauging the short-term credit risk of corporates in the China domestic market. The model can provide strong early warning signals within one year prior to credit events.

APPENDIX

A. PD Sentiment China: Supported Industries (as of April 2022)

Industry Code Industry Name GICS Description 1 Aerospace & Defense 20101010 Aerospace & Defense 2 Airlines 20302010 Airlines 3 Automotive 25101010 Auto Parts & Equipment 25101020 Tires & Rubber 25102010 Automobile Manufacturers 25102020 Motorcycle Manufacturers 4 Energy 10101010 Oil & Gas Drilling 10101020 Oil & Gas Equipment & Services 10102010 Integrated Oil & Gas 10102020 Oil & Gas Exploration & Production 10102030 Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing 10102040 Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation 10102050 Coal & Consumable Fuels 5 Information Technulogy 45101010 Internet Software & Services* 45102010 IT Consulting & Other Services 45102020 Data Processing & Outsourced Services 45102030 Internet Services & Infrastructure 45103010 Application Software 45103020 Systems Software 45103030 Home Entertainment Software* 45201010 Networking Equipment* 45201020 Communications Equipment 45202010 Computer Hardware* 45202020 Computer Storage & Peripherals* 45202030 Technulogy Hardware, Storage & Peripherals 45203010 Electronic Equipment & Instruments 45203015 Electronic Components 45203020 Electronic Manufacturing Services 45203030 Technulogy Distributors 45204010 Office Electronics* 45205010 Semiconductor Equipment* 45205020 Semiconductors* 45301010 Semiconductor Equipment 45301020 Semiconductors 50203010 Interactive Media & Services 50202020 Interactive Home Entertainment 6 Hotel & Gaming 25301010 Casinos & Gaming 25301020 Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines 25301030 Leisure Facilities 25301040 Restaurants 7 Capital Goods 20102010 Building Products 20103010 Construction & Engineering 20104010 Electrical Components & Equipment 20104020 Heavy Electrical Equipment 20105010 Industrial Conglomerates 20106010 Construction & Farm Machinery & Heavy Trucks 20106015 Agricultural & Farm Machinery 20106020 Industrial Machinery 20107010 Trading Companies & Distributors 8 Media 25401010 Advertising* 25401020 Broadcasting* 25401025 Cable & Satellite* 25401030 Movies & Entertainment* 25401040 Publishing* 50201010 Advertising 50201020 Broadcasting 50201030 Cable & Satellite 50202010 Movies & Entertainment 50201040 Publishing 9 Healthcare 35101010 Health Care Equipment 35101020 Health Care Supplies 35102010 Health Care Distributors 35102015 Health Care Services 35102020 Health Care Facilities 35102030 Managed Health Care 35103010 Health Care Technulogy 10 Chemicals and Industrial Products 15101010 Commodity Chemicals 15101020 Diversified Chemicals 15101030 Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals 15101040 Industrial Gases 15101050 Specialty Chemicals 15103010 Metal & Glass Containers 15103020 Paper Packaging 11 Pharmaceuticals 35201010 Biotechnulogy 35202010 Pharmaceuticals 35203010 Life Sciences Touls & Services 12 Consumer Products (Non-Durable) 25203010 Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods 25203020 Footwear 25203030 Textiles 30201010 Brewers 30201020 Distillers & Vintners 30201030 Soft Drinks 30202010 Agricultural Products 30202030 Packaged Foods & Meats 30203010 Tobacco 30301010 Househuld Products 30302010 Personal Products 13 Consumer Products (Other) 25201010 Consumer Electronics 25201020 Home Furnishings 25201030 Homebuilding 25201040 Househuld Appliances 25201050 Housewares & Specialties 25202010 Leisure Products 25202020 Photographic Products* 14 Whulesale and Retail 25501010 Distributors 25502010 Catalog Retail* 25502020 Internet Retail 25503010 Department Stores 25503020 General Merchandise Stores 25504010 Apparel Retail 25504020 Computer & Electronics Retail 25504030 Home Improvement Retail 25504040 Specialty Stores 25504050 Automotive Retail 25504060 Home furnishing Retail 30101010 Drug Retail 30101020 Food Distributors 30101030 Food Retail 30101040 Hypermarkets & Super Centers 15 Construction Materials + Forest Products 15102010 Construction Materials 15105010 Forest Products 15105020 Paper Products 16 Metals & Mining 15104010 Aluminum 15104020 Diversified Metals & Mining 15104030 Guld 15104040 Precious Metals & Minerals 15104050 Steel 15104025 Copper 15104045 Silver 17 Utilities 55101010 Electric Utilities 55102010 Gas Utilities 55103010 Multi-Utilities 55104010 Water Utilities 55105010 Independent Power Producers & Energy Traders 55105020 Renewable Electricity 18 Telecoms 50101010 Alternative Carriers 50101020 Integrated Telecommunication Services 50102010 Wireless Telecommunication Services 19 Services for Business and Industries 20201010 Commercial Printing 20201020 Data Processing Services* 20201030 Diversified Commercial & Professional Services* 20201040 Human Resource & Employment Services * 20201050 Environmental & Facilities Services 20201060 Office Services & Supplies 20201070 Diversified Support Services 20201080 Security & Alarm Services 20202010 Human Resource & Employment Services 20202020 Research & Consulting Services 25302010 Education Services 25302020 Specialized Consumer Services 20 Transport (ex Airlines) 20301010 Air Freight & Logistics 20303010 Marine 20304010 Railroads 20304020 Trucking 20305010 Airport Services 20305020 Highways & Rail tracks 20305030 Marine Ports & Services 21 Real Estate 40402010 Diversified REITs* 40402020 Industrial REITs* 40402030 Mortgage REITs* 40402035 Hotel and Resort REITs* 40402040 Office REITs* 40402045 Health Care REITs* 40402050 Residential REITs* 40402060 Retail REITs* 40402070 Specialized REITs* 40403010 Diversified Real Estate Activities* 40403020 Real Estate Operating Companies* 40403030 Real Estate Development* 40403040 Real Estate Services* 40204010 Mortgage REITs 60101010 Diversified REITs 60101020 Industrial REITs 60101030 Hotel and Resort REITs 60101040 Office REITs 60101050 Health Care REITs 60101060 Residential REITs 60101070 Retail REITs 60101080 Specialized REITs 60102010 Diversified Real Estate Activities 60102020 Real Estate Operating Companies 60102030 Real Estate Development 60102040 Real Estate Services

B. Selected Negative Tags

Dimensions Tags Rating Downgrade Rating Downgrade Selling Rating Reduction Rating Underperform Cut the Target Price Cut the Profit Forecasting Negative Ratings Credit Warning Tax Evasion Black list Abnormal Operations Dishonest Persons Subject to Enforcement Lose Contact False Behavior Other Credit Issues Finance Warning Slump in Net Profit Expected Decline Slump in Revenue Financial Fraud Funding Warning Debt Warnings Financial Strain Arrears Arrears of Wage Legal Disputes Dispute over Contract Disputes over Lending False Statement Other Legal Disputes Market Warnings Irregular Fluctuation of Stock Price Stock Suspension Delisting Risks Suspension of Trading Investigations by Regulators Administrative Penalties Prohibition from Access to the Market Operation Warning Store Closure Bankruptcy Liquidation Asset/Equity Risks Freezing of Shares Fail in Asset Deal and Restructuring

[1] Please refer to S&P Global Market Intelligence’s “PD Model Fundamentals –Private Corporates China 2.0” and “PD Model Fundamentals – Public Corporates 2.0” for more details. Company sentiment scores are populated via collaboration with the BigOne Lab.

[2] The list of selected tags is provided in Appendix.

[3] To ensure model performance, the raw sentiment scores need to meet the following conditions: at least one sentiment score in each quarter (90 days) for the last twelve months or at least four sentiment scores for the latest 90 days are available (the latest is relative to the as-of date).