Nickel CBS August 2023 – Prices drop; China's refined nickel capacity expands

➤ The London Metal Exchange three-month (LME 3M) nickel closing price dropped to a one-year low of $19,780 per metric ton Aug. 15, as the market reacted to underwhelming stimulus measures and disappointing economic data releases from China.

➤ We have upgraded our forecast for China's primary nickel output by an average of nearly 40,000 metric tons per year over our five-year forecast horizon, on expectations that China's output of refined class 1 nickel will expand in response to historically elevated LME nickel prices.

➤ Hence, we now forecast the global primary nickel market to remain in a surplus over the 2023–27 period.

➤ The US Department of Energy's expectation that nickel will become one of the most critical minerals globally in the longer-term nevertheless highlights that the market could enter a state of excess demand beyond 2027.

Analyst comment

Underwhelming economic stimulus measures combined with a series of disappointing economic data releases from top industrial metals consumer China caused the LME 3M nickel price to drop to a one-year low in August.

The LME 3M nickel closing price surged to a one-month high of $22,450/t July 25 after China's government pledged to ramp up policy support for its flagging economy at its July 23–24 Politburo meeting. The China State Council then approved measures designed to promote the recovery and expansion of domestic consumption in the economy, most notably by expanding demand of new energy vehicles and supporting house sales. The lack of concrete details attached to these measures, however, caused market excitement created by the government's initial stimulus promises to quickly dissipate.

A series of disappointing economic data releases from China then further eroded market sentiment in August. These releases included figures showing that China's National Bureau of Statistics and Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs) both sat in contractionary territory in July. Data also showed that China's retail sales and industrial production annual growth figures for July missed market expectations. The LME 3M nickel closing price consequently fell from $22,358/t Aug. 1 to $19,780/t Aug. 15, the lowest since July 2022.

The price has since found support around the $20,000/t level, following another surprise interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China. We expect LME nickel prices to remain under downward pressure in the near term as weak global macroeconomic fundamentals and primary nickel market oversupply continue to fuel bearish investor sentiment. This is evidenced by August data from the LME showing investment funds' nickel net short position on the exchange expanding to its largest size since April 2020.

While global primary market oversupply has largely been driven by strong output growth in top producer Indonesia, rising production in China has also been a factor behind the excess. China's expanding primary nickel output has partly resulted from a resurgence in the country's production of refined class 1 nickel, which jumped 34.5% year over year to 129,400 metric tons in the first seven months. This was slightly faster than the 33.9% year-over-year increase in the country's total output of battery-grade nickel sulfate over the same period, according to Shanghai Metals Market.

Elevated LME nickel prices, which are underpinned by refined class 1 nickel products, have encouraged Chinese nickel producers to expand their output of such material. Although the LME 3M nickel price has fallen 33.8% since Dec. 30, 2022, the price has maintained its premium over China's battery-grade nickel sulfate price in US dollar terms this year, with the LME 3M price exceeding the price of battery-grade nickel sulfate in China by $2,748/t Aug. 18. We expect Chinese producers to capitalize on high LME prices by submitting fast-track LME nickel brand applications, which will allow them to deliver their refined class 1 nickel into LME warehouses. Indeed, following a successful application from China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co.Ltd. subsidiary Quzhou Huayou Cobalt New Material Co. Ltd. in July, GEM Co. Ltd. subsidiary Jingmen Gem Co. Ltd. also applied Aug. 17 to become an LME-deliverable brand.

Shanghai Metals Market consequently estimates that 145,300 t/y of new refined class 1 nickel production capacity will be added in China this year. Some of this capacity has already begun operating, while other projects, including those from Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt with a combined production capacity of 60,000 t/y refined class 1 nickel, are expected to start later in the year. Most of this new refined class 1 nickel capacity will use mixed hydroxide precipitate and nickel matte, battery-grade nickel sulfate intermediate products exported from Indonesia, as feedstock. Tsingshan Holding Group Co. Ltd. and GEM Co. Ltd.'s refined nickel project, which is expected to expand its production capacity from 20,000 t/y to 38,000 t/y in the fourth quarter, is even using battery-grade nickel sulfate as feedstock. Such a production route would have been unprofitable in the past because LME prices historically traded at a discount to China nickel sulfate prices. As a result, higher refined class 1 nickel production could dampen the development of the country's nickel sulfate production sector. Considering these factors, we have upgraded our forecasts for China's primary nickel output by an average of nearly 40,000 t/y over our forecast horizon. We now expect China's output to rise from 801,000 metric tons in 2022 to 1.23 million metric tons in 2027.

Moving away from developments in China, the US Department of Energy released its 2023 Critical Materials Assessment July 31. The report provides an evaluation of materials critical to global clean energy technology supply chain and represents an update to the DOE's 2019 Critical Materials Strategy Report. The DOE's assessment will inform the eligibility for tax credits under the US Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden a year ago. While copper's addition to the DOE's critical minerals list grabbed market headlines, the department expects nickel and lithium to become the most critical minerals globally between 2025 and 2035. The DOE expects nickel to become critical over this period due to the crucial role the metal is expected to play in the wider global electrification push. We forecast the increased use of nickel-intensive cathode chemistries, especially among more premium electric vehicles, to contribute to a 739,000 metric ton increase in passenger plug-in electric vehicle battery primary nickel demand between 2022 and 2027, with the EU27 and US accounting for most of this growth.

Outlook

Largely due to the upgrade to our China primary nickel production forecasts, we now expect the global primary nickel market to stay in a surplus over our forecast horizon. While we have previously forecast the market to return to a deficit in 2027, we currently expect the market to record a surplus of 27,000 metric tons during the year. We have, therefore, lowered our average LME 3M nickel price forecast for 2027 to $20,500/t from $22,000/t in our July CBS report. Despite this downgrade and our expectations for excess supply over our forecast horizon, we still believe that price risks are skewed to the downside, on the possibility that refined class 1 nickel from China could be delivered into LME warehouses, as more nickel brands are approved.

The DOE's assessment that nickel availability could become critical in the longer-term, even more so than copper which has been dubbed the "metal of electrification," nevertheless highlights the potential for the global primary nickel market to enter a state of excess demand beyond our forecast horizon and nickel's importance to the wider green revolution of the global economy.

