Indonesia – Mining by the numbers, 2023

Mining is an integral pillar of Indonesia's emerging market economy, contributing 9% of the total GDP in 2022. The increase in global metal consumption and energy demand after the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns accelerated commodity prices, with mines registering higher revenues as production levels improved. The country's GDP received a hefty boost from high coal prices; with national production reaching 687 million metric tons in 2022, the country ranks as the top source of seaborne thermal coal.

Indonesia is also the top producer of nickel and a major producer of cobalt, tin, gold and copper. Of these commodities, nickel and cobalt production are set to accelerate the most over the next five years, as the development of processing facilities drives up demand for nickel ore. PT Trimegah Bangun Persada Tbk's nickel ore output tripled to 10.7 million wet metric tons in 2022 to meet increased demand from its smelting facilities. Its newly built ferronickel plant, with an annual capacity of 95,000 metric tons per year, complements the company's existing 25,000-t/y ferronickel and 55,000-t/y nickel-cobalt high-pressure acid leach (HPAL) plant.

Such is also the case for the Sulawesi Cahaya Mineral mine, operated by PT Merdeka Battery Materials Tbk. It hosts 13.8 MMt of nickel and 1.0 MMt of cobalt in resources and reserves. The mine is ramping up to serve as feedstock to Tsingshan Holding Group Co. Ltd.'s 88,000-t/y nickel pig iron (NPI) facility and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co.Ltd.'s 60,000-t/y nickel and 7,900-t/y cobalt HPAL plant at the Morowali Industrial Park.

These developments have effectively driven up capital expenditure guidance for mines with integrated operations. PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara's Batu Hijau mine is expected to spend $2.5 billion until 2025, most of which is allocated to the expansion of its processing capacity and the construction of its copper smelter and precious metals refinery. Plans are underway to increase annual capacity to 85 MMt, from 35 MMt to 40 MMt previously, to accommodate additional ore supply from its Phase 8 development and the Elang-Dodo project.

While cost inflation has affected miners, lower mill grades have also contributed to primary gold mines shifting to the right of the 50th percentile. On the other hand, Batu Hijau added higher-grade ounces to its reserves by redesigning its Phase 7 development. All-in sustaining costs (on a coproduct basis) improved from $3.60/lb to $1.86/lb year over year, as annual copper production almost doubled in 2022 to 210,000 t/y from 106,000 t/y, while gold increased almost fivefold to 731,000 ounces.

Given the robust development environment, companies have attempted to keep pace in providing enough mineral supply. Average exploration expenditure for the past four years was $125 million, improving 35% from an average of $93 million from 2015 to 2018. There has been a considerable shift in activity favoring brownfield assets; the share of grassroots exploration has dipped below 5% for the first time, trailing the global average of 26%. This is also reflected in the declining number of major discoveries for nickel and copper.

While Indonesia's reserves for nickel, copper and gold will sustain current production for at least 20 years, sustainable development of its industrial and manufacturing capacity will require increased exploration through resource conversion and discovery.























Ciaralou Palicpic contributed to this article.

