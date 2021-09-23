 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/how-esg-factors-are-shaping-north-american-regulated-investor-owned-utilities-credit-quality content esgSubNav

How ESG Factors Are Shaping North American Regulated Investor-Owned Utilities' Credit Quality
Insight Weekly: Banks pursue deals; offshore wind transmission; UK broadcasters vs. streamers

How to use ESG Heat Maps in Credit Risk Analysis

How Different Responses to Climate Change Impact a Companys Creditworthiness

How to use ESG Heat Maps in Credit Risk Analysis


The recent report by S&P Global Ratings found that credit quality in the utilities sector has come under pressure in recent quarters. Many have limited financial cushion at their ratings after years of increasing leverage and capital spending aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving safety and reliability.

In fact, 2020 was the first year out of the last decade when downgrades outpaced upgrades among North American utilities and the negative trends have continued into 2021.

Gain vital insights on how ESG factors rise to the level of influencing credit quality and how they come into play with S&P Global Ratings corporate ratings criteria.

  • Download the full Report

How ESG Factors Are Shaping North American Regulated Investor-Owned Utilities' Credit Quality

