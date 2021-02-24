 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/global-capital-markets-activity-q4-2020 content esgSubNav
Global Capital Markets Activity

Global Capital Markets Activity

It's the blank-check year, as the current IPO market faced an influx of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs). For the full year 2020, SPACs raised a total of $97B capital from IPOs, nearly 6x more than the $14B raised in 2019. During the fourth quarter alone, there were 177 blank -check companies that went public globally generating an aggregate of $29B capital, this was 10x more than the issuance in the same quarter last year.

