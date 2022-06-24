 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/credit-risk-trends-of-chinese-listed-companies-may-2022 content esgSubNav
Credit Risk Trends of Chinese Listed Companies – May 2022

Fueled by the recurrence of the pandemic in March, sector risks continued to climb in April. Under the combined impact of the complex external environment and internal uncertainties such as the time to fully resume work after the pandemic, the performance of credit risk data in various industries this year was dismal, and the risks of some individual sectors have even climbed to record highs in the past three years. 

Key highlights:  

  • Following more than a double-digit increase in risks of all sectors last month, all sectors other than Energy (up by 6.05%) continued to record more than a double-digit increase in risks this month.
  • Financials, Health Care, Information Technology and Industrials sectors at the fastest rate of increase in risks this year showed no sign of abating in their trend.
