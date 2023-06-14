Commercial Real Estate Chart Book: Weathering the Storm - June 2023

S&P Global Market Intelligence's June 2023 Commercial Real Estate Chart Book: Weathering the Storm brings together a wide range of resources updated through the first quarter. The chart book highlights bank regulatory data, loan-level and aggregate US life insurance company disclosures, information on individual commercial properties and key metrics of portfolio performance and valuation for real estate investment trusts, to provide additional context on the breadth and scope of commercial real estate exposure across financial institutions sectors.
