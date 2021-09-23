 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/apac-q1-fintech-funding content esgSubNav
APAC Q1 Fintech Funding
APAC Q1 Fintech Funding

Venture capital investments in financial technology companies based in Asia-Pacific started off on a strong note in the first quarter of 2021, reaffirming our expectations for a robust year of fundraising activity.

