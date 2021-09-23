With Biden's signature, US rescinds Trump-era methane regulation rollback

President Joe Biden signed a resolution into law that repealed a Trump-era methane rule rollback on the oil and gas sector, after the measure passed both chambers of Congress with some bipartisan support.
Biden signed a U.S. Senate resolution on June 30 that invoked the Congressional Review Act to repeal the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2020 methane rules. Those rules walked back requirements for oil and gas facilities to monitor for methane emissions, though the agency did maintain rules around volatile organic compounds for production and processing companies.
The Congressional Review Act allows lawmakers to rescind a rule within 60 days of an agency transmitting the rule to Congress, through a simple majority vote in both chambers.
With the president's signature, the resolution effectively reinstates Obama-era methane regulations limiting emissions from new and modified sources in the industry. The Biden administration is also drafting its own regulations under the EPA.
Biden called the resolution an "important first step of cutting methane pollution."
Many oil and gas companies and trade groups support methane regulations, but only a few Republicans in both chambers voted in favor of the resolution.