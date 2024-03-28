 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/us-reit-share-repurchase-activity-low-in-q4-2023-80974974 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

US REIT share repurchase activity low in Q4 2023
Podcast

MediaTalk | Season 2
Ep.6 All Things Streaming

Blog

Despite turmoil, project finance remains keen on offshore wind

Podcast

Next in Tech | Episode 160: AI use cases

Blog

Eastern Europe multichannel markets begin to shrink


US REIT share repurchase activity low in Q4 2023

Share repurchase activity by US equity real estate investment trusts was low in the fourth quarter of 2023, with roughly $479.5 million worth of common stock repurchased, according to an analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The figure marked a 52.9% drop from the quarter prior and a 44.7% fall year over year.

The analysis included US equity REITs that currently trade on the Nasdaq, NYSE or NYSE American.

SNL Image

JBG Smith continues to repurchase shares

Washington D.C.-focused JBG Smith Properties and single-tenant retail REIT Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. each repurchased approximately 4.2% of their total shares outstanding during the fourth quarter, the largest percentage of all US REITs.

Hotel REIT Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. followed next, repurchasing roughly 3.7% of its outstanding shares during the quarter.

Meanwhile, multifamily REIT Apartment Income REIT Corp. repurchased $71.2 million worth of common stock in the fourth quarter, the largest dollar amount of any US REIT. The repurchased shares equated to roughly 1.4% of the REITs total shares outstanding.

SNL Image

SNL Image– Download the Excel file with the underlying data and charts used in this article.
– Set email alerts for future Data Dispatch articles.
Click here to read other Data Dispatch articles by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

In aggregate, multifamily REITs repurchased $139.5 million worth of shares in the fourth quarter, the most of any property sector. In addition to Apartment Income REIT, Equity Residential repurchased $49.1 million worth of shares during the quarter. Other multifamily REITs included Aimco with $9.6 million worth of shares repurchased, Centerspace with $5.3 million and BRT Apartments Corp. with $3.6 million worth.

The hotel sector followed next, with $113.1 million worth of shares repurchased in total. Other hotel REITs in addition to Xenia Hotels & Resorts that repurchased shares during the quarter included Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. at $31.4 million worth and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. at $20.8 million worth.

SNL Image

New share repurchase program announcements

Seven REITs announced either new common share repurchase programs or expansions to their existing share repurchase plans during the fourth quarter.

Self-storage REIT National Storage Affiliates Trust announced the largest new repurchase program of the quarter. On Dec. 1, 2023, the REIT's board of directors approved the repurchase of up to $275.0 million of the REIT's common shares. During the fourth quarter, National Storage Affiliates repurchased $27.3 million worth of common stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts placed next, announcing a $100 million increase to its existing share repurchase authorization on Nov. 17, 2023.

Elme Communities' board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $50.0 million of the REIT's common shares on Oct. 26, 2023. During the fourth quarter, Elme Communities repurchased 24,049 common shares at a weighted-average price of $14.49 apiece for $348,470 in total.

On Oct. 6, 2023, One Liberty Properties Inc.'s board of directors approved a share repurchase plan authorizing the REIT to repurchase up to $10 million of its common shares. Later on Dec. 5, 2023, One Liberty Properties announced that its board of directors authorized a replenishment of its October 2023 stock repurchase authorization, bringing the maximum repurchase capacity back to $10 million. According to the press release on the matter, the REIT repurchased approximately $1.9 million worth of shares between Oct. 6 and Dec. 4.

BRT Apartments' board of directors also authorized a $7.23 million replenishment of its existing share repurchase authorization on Dec. 4, 2023, increasing its repurchase authorization to $10 million.

On Nov. 9, 2023, Strawberry Fields REIT Inc.'s board of directors authorized the REIT to repurchase up to $5 million worth of its common stock.

Rounding out the list was Medalist Diversified REIT Inc., whose board of directors approved the repurchase of an additional 200,000 common shares at a maximum price of $6.00 per share on Oct. 18, 2023. Following the approval of the increase, the REIT had capacity to repurchase up to 228,991 common shares in total under the program.

SNL Image