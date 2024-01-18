 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/us-reit-average-short-interest-decreases-in-december-2023-80035515 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

US REIT average short interest decreases in December 2023
Blog

Europe: 5 key media trends to watch in 2024

Podcast

Maritime and Trade Talk |Episode 24: Water stress and the 2024 sustainability outlook

Blog

Banking Essentials: January 10th

Blog

How Much Lithium Will It Take to Become Carbon-Free?


US REIT average short interest decreases in December 2023

Average short interest across US equity real estate investment trusts posted a moderate 26-basis-point decline to 3.3% of shares outstanding in the last month of 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Advertising segment sees biggest drop in short interest

The advertising sector lost the most short interest on average in December 2023, with a 1.4-percentage-point fall from the previous month to 2.4% of shares outstanding.

Within the sector, OUTFRONT Media Inc. had a sizeable decline in short interest and was the 10th-biggest loser across the entire REIT industry, reporting a decrease of 1.7 percentage points to 3.0% of outstanding shares.

Advertising REIT Lamar Advertising Co. also reported a significant drop in short interest, declining 1.2 percentage points to 1.8% of shares outstanding at month-end.

SNL Image

The hotel sector had the next-biggest drop, with an 85-basis-point decline in average short interest to 5.2% of shares outstanding as of Dec. 29, 2023.

Hotel REIT DiamondRock Hospitality Co. had the steepest drop within the sector, falling 3.0 percentage points to 6.2% of shares outstanding, the third-largest decline among all US REITs in December 2023.

Two other hotel REITs made it on the list of 10 biggest decreases in short interest relative to shares outstanding: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. with a decline of 2.4 percentage points and RLJ Lodging Trust, which posted a decline of 2.1 percentage points.

The farmland sector was the sole property type that posted a gain in average short interest during the month, up 13 basis points over the preceding month to 4.3% of shares outstanding as of December-end.

Farmland REIT Farmland Partners Inc. posted the biggest increase in short interest in the sector, with an increase of 46 basis points to 6.8% of outstanding shares. In contrast, Gladstone Land Corp. had a 21-basis-point decline during the month to 1.9% of shares outstanding.

SNL Image Set email alerts for future Data Dispatch articles.
Download data featured in this story in Excel format.
Read some of the day's top real estate news and insights from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

REITs with largest change in short interest

Office-focused Peakstone Realty Trust logged the largest increase in short interest in December 2023 with a 4.2-percentage-point hike to 6.4% of shares outstanding. Following were healthcare REIT Medical Properties Trust Inc. with a short interest hike of about 3.1 percentage points and single tenant REIT Agree Realty Corp. with a hike of 2.6 percentage points.

In contrast, diversified REIT JBG Smith Properties and office-focused SL Green Realty Corp. saw big declines in short interest, both down by 3.9 percentage points to 7.1% and 21.2% of outstanding shares, respectively.

SNL Image

REITs with largest short positions

Healthcare-focused Medical Properties Trust was the most-shorted US REIT stock, with 154.2 million shares sold short as of Dec. 29, 2023, or 25.8% of shares outstanding.

Office REIT SL Green Realty was the second-most-shorted REIT stock at 21.2% of shares outstanding, followed by office REIT Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. with short interest of 17.1% and hotel landlord Pebblebrook Hotel Trust with 15.9%.

SNL Image