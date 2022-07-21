 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/us-reit-average-short-interest-barely-up-in-september-72535671 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

US REIT average short interest barely up in September
Blog

Insight Weekly: US election scenarios; borrowing costs rise; commercial REIT fears

Video

Insight Monthly, October 2022

Blog

Insight Weekly: Stocks endure more pain; bank branch M&A slows; debt ratios fall

Blog

Insight Weekly: Unease roils markets; US likely to slip into recession; firms' cash ratios fall


US REIT average short interest barely up in September

U.S. equity real estate investment trusts posted a modest gain in average short interest in September, up 2 basis points to 3.3% of shares outstanding as of month-end, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

SNL Image

Outfront Media significantly lifts advertising sector's average short interest

The advertising REIT segment had the biggest gain in average short interest across all property types, posting a 3.1-percentage-point hike from the preceding month to 5.7% of shares outstanding as of Sept. 30.

The hike was solely attributed to the jump in OUTFRONT Media Inc.'s short interest relative to shares outstanding by 6.3 percentage points to 9.5% as of September-end, the biggest increase in short interest across all U.S. REITs.

Lamar Advertising Co., on the other hand, had a 9-basis-point drop in short interest over the same period to 2.0% of shares outstanding.

Following the advertising sector, farmland REITs grew their average short interest by 44 basis points to 3.1% of shares outstanding. The regional mall segment nabbed the third-highest gain with a 40-basis-point increase to 7.4% of its shares outstanding.

SNL Image * Click here to set email alerts for future Data Dispatch articles.
* Click here to download data featured in this story in Excel format.
* Read some of the day's top real estate news and insights from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

By contrast, the "other retail" sector, which includes outlet center, single-tenant and other retail REITs, had the biggest fall in average short interest across all property types, losing 82 basis points over the preceding month to 3.6% of shares outstanding as of Sept. 30.

Single-tenant retail landlord Agree Realty Corp.'s short interest relative to shares outstanding dropped 9.1 percentage points to 3.8% as of September-end, the largest decline across all U.S. REITs for the month.

Top REITs by change in short interest

Healthcare REIT Medical Properties Trust Inc. had the second-largest increase in short interest in September, next to Outfront Media, with a 2.7-percentage-point hike to 11.0% of its shares outstanding.

After Agree Realty, hotel REIT Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. had the second-biggest drop in short interest for the month, down 4.5 percentage points to 6.8% of its shares outstanding.

SNL Image

Most shorted US REITs

Regional mall REIT Pennsylvania REIT was the most shorted U.S. REIT stock, with 872,210 shares sold short as of Sept. 30, or 16.2% of its shares outstanding. Single-tenant retail REIT NETSTREIT Corp. and office landlord SL Green Realty Corp. followed, with short interests at 15.0% and 11.1% of shares outstanding, respectively.

SNL Image