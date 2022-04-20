US internet outages increase 8% in 2nd week of April

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet service-monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.

The volume of internet outages in the U.S. increased 8% to 105 in the week of April 9, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.

The U.S. total comprised 37% of all global internet disruptions, which totaled 287, a 4% increase from 277 in the prior week.

ThousandEyes detected two notable interruptions in the previous week.

An April 13 outage at network transit provider Hurricane Electric LLC affected customers and downstream partners in the U.S., Canada and six other countries. The disruption apparently centered on nodes in Miami; Paris; Chicago; San Jose, Calif.; and Ashburn, Va. The 23-minute interruption was cleared at about 3:15 a.m. ET.

A day earlier, and almost two weeks after a similar disruption, Oracle Corp. dealt with an outage that impacted downstream partners and customers using Oracle Cloud services in the U.S. and 11 other countries. The interruption, which ran for 38 minutes across two occurrences over a 45-minute period, apparently centered on nodes in Toronto, Montreal and Kitchener, all in Canada; Chicago, Dubai, Tokyo, Sydney and London. The disruption was cleared around 8:45 a.m. ET.

Global collaboration-app outages for the April 9 week increased 9% to 24, including nine in the U.S.

Business-hours outages at the global level remained at 41%, with the metric in the U.S. dropping 5 percentage points to 37%. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, business-hours disruptions jumped 13 percentage points to 53%. Such interruptions in the Asia-Pacific region dipped by 1 percentage point to 40%.