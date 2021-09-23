US internet outages increase 4% in end-October

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet-service monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.
The number of internet outages in the U.S. for the week of Oct. 30 increased 4% to 173 from 166 in the preceding week, while global outages continued to decrease, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.
The U.S. total made up 51% of the total global outages for the Oct. 30 week, compared to 47% in the previous week.
Meanwhile, global internet disruptions dipped 3% to 341 from 350 in the prior week, marking the third consecutive weekly decrease since mid-October.
ThousandEyes observed two notable outages on the same day last week.
On the morning of Nov. 4, Sweden-based internet service provider Telia Carrier AB experienced an interruption that impacted downstream partners and customers across the U.S. The outage, which apparently centered on nodes in Phoenix and Los Angeles, lasted 43 minutes across two occurrences over a 55-minute period. The disruption was cleared about 8:35 a.m. ET.
Later in the evening, U.S.-based multinational transit provider Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. dealt with a disruption that affected downstream providers and customers in the U.S. and six other countries. The disruption centered on nodes in Kansas City, Mo.; Cincinnati and Cleveland; Chicago, San Francisco, and Denver. The outage ran for 33 minutes before clearing at about 10:50 p.m. ET.
ThousandEyes also detected 12 collaboration-app disruptions in the Oct. 30 week, an upsurge from just one in the prior week. All such outages took place in the U.S.
Global business-hours outages, meanwhile, dipped 3 percentage points to 40% in the previous week, with the same metric in the U.S. down by 12 percentage points to 33%. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, business-hours interruptions increased 9 percentage points to 40%, while such outages in the Asia-Pacific region increased 13 percentage points to 57%.