US insurers have little investment exposure to Russia

About this analysis Analysis limited to U.S.-based insurance companies with year-end 2021 regulatory statements submitted to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Excludes insurance subsidiaries domiciled outside the U.S. and its territories. Information reflects reported stock and bond holdings within Schedule D Part 1 and may exclude other Russia-based investments reported in other sections of the regulatory statements. Investments were determined using CUSIP numbers associated with securities of an issuing entity or ultimate parent company located in Russia. Click here for an Excel template that has been preloaded with the CUSIP numbers associated with the analysis. Click here for the full Excel template library.