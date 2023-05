Editor's note: This article is published monthly with current data as available.

Capital markets activity by US equity real estate investment trusts fell sharply in April.

REITs raised a total of $3.19 billion in the month, a 42.8% decline from the $5.59 billion raised in March and a 61.3% drop from the prior-year period. A majority of the funds raised in April came via debt as REITs secured $2.70 billion through notes offerings, while common equity offerings accounted for the remaining $494.6 million, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Crown Castle tops capital-raising list

Communications-focused Crown Castle Inc. brought in the most capital during the month, raising $1.35 billion through two debt offerings. The company intends to use net proceeds of both offerings to repay the REIT's outstanding debts and to pay the related fees and expenses.

Single-tenant REIT Realty Income Corp. followed with $1 billion via offerings of $600 million in unsecured notes due 2033 and another set of unsecured notes worth $400 million due in 2028.

The single largest common equity offering during the first four months of 2023 was industrial REIT Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.'s $644.0 million offering completed March 31. Communication-focused Uniti Group Inc.'s $2.60 billion offering, which wrapped up Feb. 2, was the largest debt offering completed year to date.

Communication REIT American Tower has attracted the most capital year to date at $2.80 billion, followed by Uniti Group at $2.60 billion. Industrial REIT Prologis Inc. ranked third with $2.56 billion of capital raised as of the end of April.

Specialty sector leads year-to-date capital offerings

The offerings in April brought the year-to-date total to $19.85 billion, about 32.9% lower than the capital raised during the same period in 2022.

The specialty sector — advertising, casino, communications, datacenter, energy infrastructure, land and timber real estate — accounted for the largest share of total capital raised year to date at $8.66 billion. The industrial sector was next at $4.19 billion, followed by the retail sector at $3.89 billion.