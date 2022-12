Editor's note: This article is published monthly with current data available at that time.

Capital market activity by U.S. equity real estate investment trusts increased in November, raising a total of $1.70 billion, a 19% increase from the $1.43 billion raised in October but a more than 82% drop from the amount raised a year earlier.

The majority of capital raised in November came through senior debt offerings, at $1.62 billion, while common equity offerings accounted for the remaining $74.6 million, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Boston Properties pulled in the most capital for the month

Office-focused Boston Properties Inc. collected the most capital during the month, raising $750 million through an offering of senior debt due Dec. 1, 2027.

The company intends to use the net proceeds for the financing and refinancing of the REIT's eligible green projects, repayment of debt, funding development and redevelopment projects or other investment opportunities, and investing in short-term, interest-bearing deposit accounts.

Data center REIT Digital Realty Trust Inc. and multifamily-focused AvalonBay Communities Inc. followed, both raising $350 million through their respective senior debt offerings. Digital Realty closed an offering of senior debt due 2028, while AvalonBay Communities completed one offering due Feb. 15, 2033.

Casino REIT VICI Properties Inc. attracted the most capital year-to-date through several senior debt and common stock offerings totaling $8.73 billion, followed by Realty Income at $3.76 billion.

Specialty sector leads YTD capital offerings

The offerings in November brought the year-to-date total to $41.64 billion, over 61% lower than the capital raised during the first 11 months of 2021.

The specialty sector — advertising, casino, communications, datacenter, energy infrastructure, land and timber real estate — accounted for the largest share of total capital raised year-to-date at $16.64 billion, followed by the retail sector at $8.67 billion and the residential sector at $5.00 billion.