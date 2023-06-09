US companies becoming more efficient by cutting expenses

US companies are reducing their operating expenses as a proportion of revenues to boost efficiency.

The median ratio of operating expenses compared to total revenues for companies rated investment grade by S&P Global Ratings declined to 82.8% in the second quarter, down from 83.8% in the first quarter, according to the latest data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A lower ratio is typically more desirable as it indicates a company can generate revenue at lower costs.

Cutting costs

The decline in the ratio came as the total operating expenses of companies rated BBB- or higher fell 2.8% in the quarter to $2.779 trillion. Operating expenses include day-to-day business costs such as wages and business travel.

The decline in operating expenses was particularly sharp in the information technology, utility and consumer staples sectors, which recorded quarter-over-quarter declines of 23.9%, 19.2% and 10.3%, respectively.

Non-investment grade

Companies with weaker balance sheets also trimmed costs. Total operating expenses of non-investment-grade companies fell 2.6% to $592.29 billion. This contributed to a decline in the median ratio to 89.8% from 91.3%.

The decline was led by a massive 31.9% cut in operating expenses by non-investment-grade utilities and a 10.9% reduction in the lower-rated segment of the consumer discretionary sector.

A number of sectors saw expenses rise, including materials, healthcare, industrials and energy. Ratios for those sectors, in addition to communication services, rose quarter over quarter, while other non-investment-grade sectors recorded expenses falling as a share of revenue.