Univision lays out game plan for its 1st Spanish-language Super Bowl

Univision is drawing on talent from across its parent company for its inaugural Spanish-language broadcast of the Super Bowl.

Source: TelevisaUnivision.

TelevisaUnivision Inc. is looking to make history with Univision (US)'s inaugural Spanish-language broadcast of the Super Bowl — both in terms of advertising revenue and viewing.

Specifically, TelevisaUnivision Global Sports President Olek Loewenstein wants the network's coverage of the battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers to beat the viewership record for US Spanish-language Super Bowl coverage. That would mean topping the 1.9 million audience that Telemundo (US) had with its coverage of the Super Bowl in 2022.

To attract viewership, Univision is taking a somewhat educational approach for the telecast, hoping to appeal to multigenerational audiences. Loewenstein said TelevisaUnivision's goals are aligned with those of the NFL as they both look to grow their bases, especially among younger viewers and members of the US Latino community.

Olek Loewenstein, president of global sports at TelevisaUnivision

Source: TelevisaUnivision.

"For us, the perfect way to do that is through the big moments in sports," he said. While TelevisaUnivision has historically focused on soccer rights, in the US, "you can't talk about big sports moment, without being part of the Super Bowl," Loewenstein said.

Ad sales strength

Advertisers have already shown excitement about the US Spanish-language broadcast. Univision sold out its in-game inventory as well as pregame and postgame slots. TelevisaUnivision executives said there was strong demand for the Super Bowl ad slots across Univision and streamer ViX, with rates doubling from what previous Spanish-language networks registered for the championship game.

In-game, 30-second spots reportedly fetched between $225,000 and $250,000 per unit. By way of contrast, units that will run in the English-language broadcast on CBS (US), Nickelodeon/Nick At Nite (US) and Paramount+ commanded prices in the $7 million range or more per 30-second spot.

But Univision and CBS are not competing so much as cooperating for viewers. Under a sublicensing deal with CBS, Univision will largely take the feed of the US broadcaster. Conversely, the game in Mexico, airing on over-the-air station Canal 5, relies on the international feed from NFL Films.

Miguel Angel Garcia, executive vice president of live events, has produced five Super Bowls for Mexican audiences.

He noted that for the US broadcast, TelevisaUnivision has control of a handful of cameras that enable it to come in and out of breaks, allowing each telecast to feature its own commercials and promos. "It's a lot of coordination with our networks, CBS and the NFL," the executive said.

In terms of brands, TelevisaUnivision said marketers in the automotive, financial, telco, consumer product goods and sportsbook categories will have a strong presence in Univision's coverage. Viewers can expect to see messages from Audi, Volkswagen, Experian and BetMGM.

Nissan, TurboTax, Totino's, T-Mobile US Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. have produced dedicated Spanish-language spots.

Coverage game plan

All told, Univision is running more than 90 hours of Super Bowl-related programming this week, capped by 12 hours on Sunday, including expansive pregame and postgame coverage.

Talent from across the company, including top news anchor Jorge Ramos, is on hand. Morning show "¡Despierta América!" will remain in Las Vegas the day after the game, as will personnel from sports shows as they recap the contest. Content created for the networks is also being made available to Univision's owned and affiliated stations in the US.

Garcia said promos have been running across Univision programming in the US since September 2023. The push ramped up after the final teams were decided Jan. 28 and has included on-air mentions on the programmer's soccer telecasts.

"It's not something viewers necessarily expect on our air," Garcia said.

Loewenstein expects Univision to attract family co-viewing, from older relatives who do not know much about the game to second- and third-generation US Hispanics, whose football fandom extends to the collegiate ranks.

Garcia said Univision wants to "help digest the game for them. We want to explain some of the action on the field, but at the same time have a lot fun, so they can enjoy the game in their own language."

Univision will spotlight players with Latin American heritage, including 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, defensive lineman Jon Feliciano and Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco.

More NFL kickoffs to come?

It remains to be seen whether Univision viewers should come to expect future NFL content.

When asked if a successful Super Bowl could be a prelude to Univision having a regular-season package of games next season, Loewenstein replied, "I would like to say yes. But the economics for Spanish- and English-language broadcasters are different."

He does not see an "immediate scenario" in which Univision would televise weekly games. Conversely, Loewenstein said the network needs more NFL continuity. One game, even if it is the big game, is not enough for sustainability.

In Mexico, Televisa airs regular season action of Sunday and some Monday games and also covers playoffs.

Alternately, Loewenstein suggested Univision could perhaps start with some preseason matchups or maybe air games locally in strong US Hispanic markets such as Los Angeles, Dallas and Miami.

"We have to sit down and discuss what's next, how we can help build the league's Spanish audience with economics that are sustainable to us," Loewenstein said.