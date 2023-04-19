TPG gets bid for Care Hospitals; Carlyle, investors mull stake in BOB Financial

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– TPG Inc. received a firm offer for Care Hospitals Pvt. Ltd. from Max Healthcare Institute Ltd., Economic Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The bid puts Care Hospitals' valuation between 55 billion and 65 billion Indian rupees and includes an option for Max to buy Bangladesh assets.

– The Carlyle Group Inc., Multiples Alternate Asset Management Pvt. Ltd. and other investors are interested in buying up to a 49% stake in Indian credit card company BOB Financial Solutions Ltd., a unit of Bank of Baroda, Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

– Private equity firm HIG Capital LLC and Curium SAS were shortlisted in the bidding process for Cardinal Health Inc.'s nuclear medicine business, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Cardinal invited remaining bidders to submit final offers by the mid of May. A deal could value the business at about $2 billion or more, according to sources.

– KKR & Co. Inc., Stonepeak Partners LP, Brookfield Corp. and Macquarie Group Ltd. separately engaged with American Tower Corp. for the sale of is wholly owned Indian unit, Economic Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. American Tower is now open to selling a majority stake or up to 100% ownership of ATC Telecom Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. and exiting the country. American Tower is looking for an enterprise value of as much as $4 billion for the Indian business, while suitors are negotiating for a $2.8 billion to $3 billion valuation.

