Top developers plan 92.1 GW of wind, solar projects in U.S. through 2026

The top wind and solar developers plan to build a collective 92,105 MW of capacity in the U.S. through 2026.

The figure — roughly the same from the first quarter of this year — is limited to projects with reported in-service years. Of the total, developers have 51,172 MW in planned solar projects and 40,933 MW in planned wind projects, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. At the end of 2021, the top developers had a project pipeline of 76.9 GW.

NextEra Energy Inc. has the most capacity of combined U.S. wind and solar projects with 18,496 MW.

The Juno Beach, Fla.-headquartered company has the largest solar project pipeline, with 13,152 MW. Of that, 737 MW is under construction; 463 MW is in advanced development; 9,418 MW is in early development; and 2,534 MW of projects have been announced.

Apex Clean Energy Inc. has the largest wind project pipeline. Of its 8,489 MW under development, 225 MW is under construction; 487 MW is in advanced development; 5,002 MW is in early development; and 2,775 MW of capacity has been announced.

S&P Global Market Intelligence considers a project as under construction when building activity has begun; site preparation does not qualify. Projects in advanced development must meet two of five criteria: financing is in place, power purchase agreements are signed, equipment is secured, required permits are approved or a contractor has signed on to the project. A project is in early development after permitting begins. An announced project must have a listing in an interconnection queue with an accompanying public announcement or permitting action.

Of the top developers, Invenergy LLC has the most solar power capacity under construction, with 1,870 MW. NextEra has the most wind power capacity under construction, with 2,031 MW.

New to the list of solar developers is Antin Infrastructure Partners, a French private equity firm. Antin in October 2021 acquired a majority stake in Miami-based Origis Energy USA Inc. Antin has a U.S. solar pipeline of 3,382 MW, of which 2,930 MW is in early development.

British oil giant Shell PLC also earned a spot on the list of top U.S. solar developers, with 2,493 MW under development. Of that, 93 MW is under construction; 180 MW is in advanced development; 2,101 MW is in early development; and 120 MW of capacity has been announced.

Toto Holding of Italy took the No. 10 spot for U.S. wind developers, with its two proposed wind projects off the coast of Maryland: the 808.5-MW Momentum Offshore Wind Project and the 768-MW Ocean City Offshore Wind Project (Marwin). In the previous quarter, LS Power Group held the No. 10 spot on the list of largest U.S. wind developers.

