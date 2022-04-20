Top 20 European banks by market cap, Q1

Fifteen of Europe's 20 largest banks saw the value of their shares decline in the first quarter as Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered a sell-off in the period, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Losers, gainers

Russian government-owned Sberbank of Russia suffered the steepest decline, losing more than half of its value in the three months to March 31. The sanctions-hit bank fell seven notches to ninth in the ranking.

France-based Société Générale SA and Italy's UniCredit SpA, which have exposure to Russia, saw double-digit declines in their market cap of 22.38% and 28.60%, respectively, to place 20th and 18th in the ranking. The market caps of Dutch bank ING Groep NV, U.K.-based Barclays PLC and Sweden-based Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) fell 22.56%, 20.67% and 18.93%, respectively.

Only U.K.-based HSBC Holdings PLC, Swiss bank UBS Group AG, Spain-based Banco Santander SA and CaixaBank SA, and Germany's Deutsche Bank AG saw increases in their market cap. CaixaBank registered the highest increase in valuation, of 27.46%, and re-entered the list to place 16th.

Top 5

HSBC, the top bank in previous periods, saw its market cap increase to €124.15 billion, up 16.50% from 2021-end. BNP Paribas SA rose one notch to place second despite its market cap falling 14.55%, while UBS' rose 9.03%, pushing the bank up one notch to third place.

Santander climbed to fourth spot from fifth at 2021-end as its market cap grew by 4.94%. Rounding out the top five was Italy-based Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, which rose two notches despite a 8.32% fall in its market cap.

Absent from the list was Credit Suisse Group AG, which ranked 19th as of 2021-end. The Zurich-based bank, which is still reeling from costly scandals in 2021, is subject to a U.S. inquiry looking into the bank's compliance with sanctions against Russia.