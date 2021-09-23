Title insurers log highest median dividend yield among US underwriters at H1-end

Title insurance companies led the pack by recording the highest median dividend yield among all U.S. insurance sectors for the 12 months ended June 30.
The median dividend yield for title companies was 3.24% for the trailing 12-month period, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.
Property and casualty and multiline insurers had the second-highest median dividend yield at 2.07%, while the life and health sector's median yield was 0.97%.
A few big names in P&C and multiline stood out with dividend yields well above the median. American Financial Group Inc., Old Republic International Corp., The Progressive Corp. and CNA Financial Corp. produced some of the highest yields among the largest companies based on market capitalization of $5 billion and above.
American Financial offered the highest return to shareholders among insurance companies, recording a dividend yield of 14.39% in the trailing 12-month period. The company in mid-June paid a special one-time cash dividend of $14 per share, totaling $1.2 billion, on top of its regular quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share.
"Returning excess capital to shareholders in the form of dividends is a key component of the company's capital management strategy and reflects the strong financial position and our confidence in the company's financial future," said American Financial CFO Brian Hertzman during a second-quarter earnings call.