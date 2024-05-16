 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/thrive-realty-buys-michigan-power-william-raveis-acquires-carson-realty-81575121 content esgSubNav
Thrive Realty buys Michigan Power; William Raveis acquires Carson Realty

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors during the week of April 29.

Colorado-based Natural Habitat Inc. acquired hotels, resorts and cruise lines company Wineland-Thomson Adventures Inc.

Michigan-based Thrive Realty Co. acquired real estate brokerage services provider Michigan Power Brokers LLC.

Connecticut-based William Raveis Real Estate & Home Services Inc. acquired Carson Realty.

