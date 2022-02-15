 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/the-highs-and-lows-of-at-t-s-dividend-cut-68707087 content esgSubNav
In This List

The highs and lows of AT&T's dividend cut
Blog

Big 4 agency revenues rise; ESG onus grows

Blog

Fiber and 5G rollouts a baseline view of operators environmental potential

Blog

Europe: 5 key OTT trends to watch in 2022

Blog

Broadcast deal market recap 2021


The highs and lows of AT&T's dividend cut

AT&T Inc. is getting smaller and so is its long-time dividend.

As part of its plan to spin off its interest in WarnerMedia, AT&T's board approved a post-close annual dividend of $1.11 per share, down 46% from $2.08 per share prior to the split. All told, AT&T expects to spend about $8 billion a year on dividend payouts.

AT&T said the new dividend will give the company much-needed financial flexibility as it simultaneously works to deploy mid-band spectrum for its 5G wireless network, expand fiber deployments and pay down debt. Analysts believe the dividend cut is a step in the right direction but note the company has a rough path ahead of it.

"AT&T will still be saddled with a considerable amount of debt after the [Warner] spin-off with limited options for additional asset sales, while its steep dividend cut could send income investors to the exits," CFRA Equity Research analyst Keith Snyder wrote in a Feb. 5 note.

AT&T shareholders are used to generous dividends from the telco. The company in 2021 spent total cash of $15.07 billion, topping rival Verizon Communications Inc.'s $10.45 billion.

SNL Image

AT&T's dividend yield, in fact, has been consistently higher than Verizon's and even recently surpassed that of Lumen Technologies Inc. As of the end of January, AT&T's dividend yield percentage was 8.2%, against 8.1% for Lumen and 4.8% for Verizon.

AT&T said even after the WarnerMedia split and dividend cut, it will "continue to deliver an attractive dividend yield and be among the highest dividend yield payers in corporate America — estimated in the mid-90th percentile."

Still, as of market close Feb. 7, AT&T shares were down more than 9.6% from Jan. 25, the day before AT&T reported earnings and first indicated it expected to significantly reduce its dividend.

SNL Image

MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett believes investors are not dropping the stock because of the reduced dividend.

"AT&T's problem isn't that their promised dividend is too low. It's that it's too high," Moffett said in a research note. "The market has already judged it to be unsustainable."

AT&T President and CEO John Stankey said in a recent earnings call that the company is on a "real and sustainable" path to growth following the WarnerMedia deal. "We're well-positioned ... to have a capital structure and balance sheet that puts us in an attractive position relative to our peers," he said.

AT&T executives earlier said the smaller dividend would reflect the company's diminished size once the WarnerMedia spinoff is completed. The carrier expects the transaction to bring in cash proceeds of about $43 billion, or nearly half of the $85.4 billion in cash and stock AT&T paid in 2018 to acquire the former Time Warner Inc.

WarnerMedia contributed $9.87 billion or 24.1% of AT&T's operating revenues in the final quarter of 2021.

SNL Image