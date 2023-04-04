Short sellers cut bets against communication services stocks

Short sellers further pared back their bets against communication services stocks through the middle of March.

Short interest in the communication services sector was at 3.46%, a drop of 17 basis points (bps) from the end of February and down about 214 bps from the most recent peak in July 2022, according to the latest S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Since the start of 2023, the S&P 500's communication services sector has rallied more than 15.7%, compared to the overall S&P 500, which has rallied about 5.3%.

Consumer discretionary remained the most-shorted sector as of mid-March, with 5.78% short interest, as sellers continued to bet that persistently high inflation would erode demand. Short interest, which measures the percentage of outstanding shares held by short sellers, was at 2.35% for the overall S&P 500 as of mid-March, up from 2.26% at the end of February.

Communication services breakdown

Within the communication services sector, alternative carriers were the most shorted, with short interest of 6.38% at mid-March, followed by cable and satellite stocks, with short interest of 5.49%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. was the most-shorted communication services stock as of mid-March, at 24.5% short interest. Cinemark Holdings Inc. and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. were the second- and third-most shorted, with short interests of 21.5% and 20.9%, respectively.

Most-shorted overall

Across all sectors, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. was the most-shorted stock on major US exchanges as of mid-March with 70.48% short interest, down 20 bps from the end of February.

Silvergate Capital Corp. was the second most-shorted stock, with 62.83% short interest, but down from 66.82% at the end of February. Amid turmoil in the banking sector, short interest in financials increased just 8 bps from 1.49% at the end of February to 1.57% as of mid-March.

Financials remained the least-shorted sector.