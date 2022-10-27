 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/short-sellers-boosted-bets-against-industrials-amid-sector-stock-rally-72901361 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Short sellers boosted bets against industrials amid sector stock rally
Blog

Global M&A by the Numbers: Q3 2022

Blog

Insight Weekly: Elections to shape recession response; Companies increase efficiencies; UAE's bad loans

Blog

Gauging Potential Inflation Concern in Market Sectors Using Simple Natural Language Processing

Blog

Insight Weekly: Potential recession looms; PE exits slow; European M&A dips in Q3


Short sellers boosted bets against industrials amid sector stock rally

Short sellers increased their bets against the industrial sector in October, even as the sector's stocks rallied nearly 14% during the month.

As of mid-October, short interest in industrials was at 3.08%, the highest level since 3.19% in mid-July, according to the latest S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

SNL Image

Consumer discretionary remained the most shorted sector, with 5.14% short interest, as the market continues to bet that soaring inflation will further eat into consumer demand. The energy sector, which saw its S&P 500 stocks rally nearly 25% in October on high oil and gas prices, was the second-most shorted U.S. sector at 4.01%. Short interest in the energy sector has not been this high since the end of October 2020, when it was also at 4.01%.

Short interest measures the percentage of outstanding shares of a particular company held by short sellers, which make money when a stock's price falls by selling borrowed shares and buying them later at a lower price.

Overall short interest in the S&P 500 averaged 2.32% as of mid-October, the highest since the end of October 2021 when it was at 2.54%.

Sector focus

SNL Image

Within the industrials sector, security and alarm services stocks were the most shorted at 6.99%, followed by airlines at 4.95% and heavy electrical equipment at 4.93%.

SNL Image

Agrify Corp., a provider of cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis industry, was the most shorted industrial stock with 23.3% short interest.

Most-shorted overall

SNL Image

Beyond Meat Inc. was the most shorted stock on U.S. exchanges as of mid-October, with short interest of 37.29%, followed by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., which had short interest of 34.27%.