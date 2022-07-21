 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/short-interest-in-energy-stocks-climbs-to-highest-level-since-october-2020-72558998 content esgSubNav
Short interest in energy stocks climbs to highest level since October 2020

Short interest in U.S. energy stocks has climbed to the highest level in nearly two years, a sign that sellers may believe demand will be hit by soaring oil and gas prices and a potential recession.

At the end of September, short interest in the U.S. energy sector was at 3.9%, the highest level since the end of October 2020, when it was at 4%, according to the latest S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

SNL Image

Short interest measures the percentage of outstanding shares of a certain company held by short sellers, who make money when a stock's price falls by selling borrowed shares and buying them later at a lower price.

SNL Image

Overall, short interest in the S&P 500 was at 2.3% at the end of September. Short interest in the large-cap index has averaged 2.2% since the start of the year.

Energy posts only gain in 2022

SNL Image

The energy sector, which is the only S&P 500 sector seeing gains so far this year, was the third-most shorted sector at the end of September, behind the inflation-battered consumer discretionary sector and healthcare.

Most-shorted energy industries

SNL Image

In the energy sector, oil and gas refining and marketing stocks were the most shorted with short interest of 6.5%. Oil and gas drilling stocks were the second-most shorted with 6.3% short interest.

Most-shorted energy stocks

SNL Image

Vertex Energy Inc., a specialty refinery of alternative feedstocks, was the most shorted energy stock with short interest of 28% at the end of September. Gevo Inc., a renewable fuels company, was the second-most shorted energy stock with short interest of 21.5%.

Across all sectors

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. was the most-shorted U.S. stock overall with short interest of 38.2% at the end of September.