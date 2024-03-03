Secondaries investors hunt trophy assets; PE bets on renewables in Europe, UK

Note: Private Equity Pulse will not publish Friday, Dec. 29. Your next issue will be Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

As Blackstone Inc. announced the final close in January of the largest-ever private equity secondaries fund — the $22.2 billion Strategic Partners Fund IX — it also closed on the $2.7 billion Strategic Partners GP Solutions LP, its first fund targeting general partner-led transactions. The closing of the Blackstone funds put 2023 on track to be one of the best years ever for secondaries fundraising.

General partner-led secondaries have long since shed the "zombie funds" label, becoming a widely accepted strategy to extend the value-creation runway for prized assets while creating a liquidity opportunity for limited partners. Extending the investment period in a trophy asset may be even more appealing at a time when valuations are still recovering from widespread declines in 2022.

Single-asset continuation vehicles sold at smaller discounts than other private equity secondaries in the first half of the year, a sign that investors see value in the strategy, too.

Read more about the dynamics that influence general partner-led single-asset transactions on the private equity secondaries market.

CHART OF THE WEEK: Energy transition shapes PE investment in Europe, UK

⮞ Private equity and venture capital firms are betting big on the energy transition in Europe and the UK while pulling way back on investments in oil, gas and coal.

⮞ Investments in UK and European renewable energy companies between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30 came to $9.24 billion, up nearly 81% from the 2022 full-year total. Investments in oil, gas and coal companies through the first 11 months of the year amounted to just $280 million, down about 95% from the total for the entire 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

⮞ Renewable energy deal value increased in 2023 even as the total number of deals fell to 54 as of Nov. 30, trailing the 65 deals tallied in 2022, likely a sign of rising valuations in the sector.

TOP DEALS AND FUNDRAISING

– Life sciences company ZimVie Inc. agreed to sell its spine business to H.I.G. Capital LLC for $375 million. The transaction is likely to close during the first half of 2024.

– Funds managed by The Carlyle Group Inc. and Insight Venture Management LLC, or Insight Partners, agreed to take a majority stake in software-as-a-service company Exiger LLC. As part of the deal, existing Exiger backer Carrick Capital Partners will reinvest equity alongside the company's management and founders.

– EQT AB (publ)'s EQT X fund agreed to buy custom polymer component company Zeus Co. Inc. from the Tourville family.

– Eurazeo SE, Ardian, Mérieux Equity Partners SAS and Eximium SAS divested their stakes in mineral-based specialty product maker Humens to French decarbonization-focused private equity firm Leto Partners.

MIDDLE-MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

– Hildred Capital Management LLC acquired baby and family care product company Unconditional Love Inc., or Hello Bello.

– Main Capital Partners BV bought a majority stake in Epona Legal BV, a Dutch legal technology software provider.

– Monomoy Capital Management LP agreed to purchase iron casting company Waupaca Foundry Inc.

FOCUS: BIOTECHNOLOGY

– Sudo Biosciences Inc. raised $116 million in a series B funding round. TPG Capital LP co-led the round.

– Gullspång Re:Food II Invest AB led a $45 million series D round for NewLeaf Symbiotics Inc.

– Atavistik Bio Inc. secured $40 million in a funding round that included participation from Lux Capital Management LLC, Nextech Invest Ltd. and The Column Group Management LP.

__________________________________________________

