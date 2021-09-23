Record credit union-bank M&A foreseen for '22; MassMutual reinsurance deal

Sector Spotlight: Global Financials is a weekly summary of exclusive banking, financial services and insurance industry news and analysis from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

US and Canada

* Record number of credit union-bank deals expected in 2022

Thirteen credit union purchases of banks were announced in 2021 for a total of $5.89 billion in total assets among the targets. Two deal advisers that work on credit union acquisitions of banks anticipate around 20 such announcements in 2022.

* Active bank M&A market favors Texas in 2022

U.S. bank M&A activity is expected to remain strong in 2022. Texas remains a likely hotbed of activity with its growth profile and large number of community banks.

* Plummeting CDs, borrowings unlikely to rise soon as banks remain flush with cash

Banks have reduced their reliance on certificates of deposits and borrowings to minuscule levels and the balances seem unlikely to rebound soon despite the prospect of higher interest rates on the horizon.

Latin America

* Few LatAm financial M&A deals expected in 2022 after 33% YOY drop in Q4'21

The number of operations totaled 26 versus 39 in the last quarter of 2020, and down from 29 in the third quarter of 2021, data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence shows.

Europe, Middle East and Africa

* Irish lenders dominate biggest deals amid European bank M&A surge in 2021

The withdrawal of NatWest and KBC Group from the Republic of Ireland led to three transactions worth more than €15 billion combined, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

* Where Andrea Orcel's UniCredit overhaul may hit a snag

The success of the Italian lender's three-year strategy will rely on a favorable economic environment in the eurozone and continuing political stability in Italy after the forthcoming election.

* ING France retail buyer will get part of €266M-a-year income business

The French business of Dutch bank ING had total assets of €11.57 billion at the end of 2020, down from €12.06 billion two years before. ING will sell the retail division.

Asia-Pacific

* China green bond issuances set to cross $100B mark in 2022

More Chinese issuers are expected to flock to the green bond market in 2022 on the back of the government's initiatives to widen the investor base and encourage bank lending to energy transition projects.

* United Overseas Bank seeks to grow in Southeast Asia with Citigroup assets

United Overseas Bank's nearly $3.6 billion acquisition of Citigroup's consumer banking business in four Southeast Asian countries will allow the Singaporean lender to strengthen its footprint in high-growth emerging markets.

* Asian banks may sell more bonds in 2022 as credit demand grows

Asia-Pacific banks' debt-raising activities may regain momentum in 2022 as the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to drive credit growth and demand for capital, especially in China.

Global Insurance

* MassMutual's $14B reinsurance deal reinforces industry's capital efficiency push

The company and various third-party investors have partnered to form a new Bermuda-based reinsurer that will initially help support an individual annuity business that grew substantially larger through a recent M&A deal.

* Insurtechs to see stronger emphasis on underwriting in 2022 – industry exec

Pie Insurance co-founder and CEO John Swigart caught up with S&P Global Market Intelligence to discuss the insurtech's plans for 2022 and the key trends expected to persist for both insurtechs and across the whole insurance industry.