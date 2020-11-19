Recession woes to counter property market bounce from record low interest rates



A pedestrian, masked to prevent the spread of COVID-19, walks past an empty store in New York.

Source: Getty Images

Before COVID-19 shook the world, the global property sector was awash with capital. For several years, real estate had been enjoying a boom as sustained low interest rates encouraged yield-hungry investors to look beyond poorly paying bonds.

The prospect of interest rates inching up as the world's largest economies concluded their recovery from the 2008 global financial crisis and its messy aftermath appeared to be one of the few major concerns among industry figures. COVID-19 has changed that.

The rapid spread of the virus in the spring sparked fears of another economic meltdown, prompting several of the world's major central banks to again slash interest rates to record low levels. Few believe they will move higher any time soon; the global economy has instead entered an era of "even lower for even longer" interest rates.

But any boost from lower rates is unlikely to be felt any time soon, Mat Oakley, head of European commercial property research at Savills, said in an interview. "In a normal positive market, lower interest rates would support more money targeted at real estate," he said. "But in times of recession, investors are intelligent enough to realize that the income return from real estate is not guaranteed," whereas it is with bonds, he added.

The peculiar nature of this recession is exacerbating investors' wariness about returning to the market. The pandemic has placed huge question marks over the future of a range of real estate asset classes such as hospitality and leisure, retail, and offices — the traditionally favored target of institutional investment.

The economic damage caused by widespread national and local lockdowns, and ongoing restrictions to prevent the virus spreading, has pinched the income stream of many tenants, leaving them struggling to pay rents. The general success of remote and homeworking during the pandemic has also led many large multinational companies to openly consider their office footprint.

Investors' uncertainty about the impact of the pandemic on property returns contributed to plunging investment volumes for the second quarter of 2020. European commercial property investment fell by 39% to €43 billion from the same period in 2019, according to real estate services firm CBRE. Investment fell 69.9% in the U.S. and by 48% in Asia Pacific over the period, CBRE said.

"There's incredible nervousness around," said Alex Butler, partner, national commercial property investment at U.K. real estate services firm Allsop. "It's so high that people aren't going to start reinvesting heavily until a vaccine is available or the virus is brought under control some other way."

Keith Breslauer, founder and managing director of U.K.-based private equity firm Patron Capital Ltd., said the pandemic has shaken U.S. investors, historically the biggest capital base for real estate. "They're so traumatized by the virus," he said. "Because they're still going through such hell, getting American investors to invest in European real estate at this moment in time is very, very difficult, primarily because they're preoccupied with how to save the world through Operation Warp Speed and how to save themselves."

Nervousness is not exclusive to investors. Banks, which finance a considerable portion of real estate investment, are similarly uncertain about where to put their money. Interest rates may be lower, but lenders need to "become more confident about life, the universe, and everything" if a recovery in investment is to happen, said Oakley.

"The problem at the moment is it's just very difficult to get your hands on debt of any sort, and until we see lender confidence improve across Europe we won't see a reactivation of the investment market," he said.

Even if banks offer more support to investors, the long-term economic damage inflicted by the pandemic could still temper enthusiasm, Oakley added. "If the recession were to be longer or the recovery to be weaker, then it would have a dragging effect on investor confidence, for sure," he said.

Investors are already moving toward the safety of assets that offer a guaranteed income return. Henning Koch, board director at German asset manager Commerz Real AG overseeing asset management and transactions, told S&P Global Market Intelligence in an August interview that core assets were becoming "even more expensive than before."

Allsop's Butler said those investors willing to enter the market were "desperate" for properties leased to governments, while supermarkets were immensely popular also. "If you can get 10 years of government income at 4.5% and bonds are around 0.5%, that's good value," he said.

Other promising asset classes are similarly attractive in the current climate, but investors are finding their paths to acquisition restricted, leaving offices as their most realistic option, said Oakley. "When you ask investors what they want to buy, sometimes they will say something that's new and hot, whether it's multifamily or data centers," he said. "But the ability to get invested in those asset classes is pretty limited."

Even with this and other obstacles removed, property investment volumes are unlikely to return to the record-smashing years leading up to 2020, despite the favorable interest rate environment, Oakley added.

"The fact they are staying low for the foreseeable future supports the market returning to the kind of transaction volumes that we were seeing before COVID," he said. "But I don't see a boom scenario from continued lower interest rates, just a return to normality."