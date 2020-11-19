Prolonged dividend ban in Europe could adversely impact banks, nonbank sectors

A prolonged dividend ban on European banks could have significant adverse consequences for the financial sector, but also for other industries and local communities dependent on bank dividends as a source of income, according to analysts.

The warning comes in light of the European Central Bank's request on July 28 that Europe's lenders postpone dividend payments and share buybacks until January 2021. This was a three-month extension of an original dividend ban imposed by the regulator earlier in the year, designed to help banks absorb losses and support lending throughout the coronavirus crisis.

The dividend halt has already significantly hurt yields across the European financial sector. As of Aug. 31, 2020, the S&P Europe 350 Financials Sector index's trailing 12-month dividend yield was 2.53%, down from 5.73% a year earlier, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The ECB's dividend request has so far primarily impacted the allocation of 2019 profits, and the latest extension of the ban "wasn't much of an issue" because it essentially just delayed the already suspended dividends, said Johann Scholtz, a European bank equity analyst at Morningstar. But another extension of the ban could cause challenges for the sector, he said.

"The problem is, if you extend the ban even further, then it starts to impinge on the 2020 dividends as well," he said in an interview. "Then you're pushing out essentially two lots of dividends."

Although the ECB's policy has impacted payouts of 2020 dividends for those banks that distribute profits on a quarterly or semiannual basis, investors are still expecting dividends for the 2020 full year to be paid out next year, Scholtz said.

'Major blow'

The lack of dividends is "clearly a major blow" to one of the key pillars of the investment theses on European banks, said Iacopo Dalu, a research analyst at Janus Henderson Investors focused on the financial sector, in an interview.

"One of the biggest reasons to invest in banks, even for some investors the only reason, was generous dividends," said Scholtz.

A flight of investors and lack of dividends have pushed down total shareholder returns across the European financial sector during the pandemic, more so than the wider market. As of Sept. 11, total returns for the S&P Europe 350 Financials Sector index was down 26.55% since the beginning of the year, while the broader S&P Europe 350 index dropped only 10.61% over the period.

Société Générale SA, Lloyds Banking Group PLC and NatWest Group PLC are among those banks worst hit, as S&P Global Market Intelligence reported recently.

Penalizing the sector

The ECB's ban was understandable in light of the uncertainty around the crisis impact on banks' loan loss provisions, as well as a general pressure on European lenders' profitability, said Dalu. The blanket approach may also have been necessary to avoid stigma around dividend cancellations at first, he added.

But the fact that the policy still creates no differentiation between banks means it is now effectively penalizing the sector as a whole, raising the cost of equity for all lenders, regardless of their financial position and ability to weather the impact of the crisis, Dalu said.

The ban could affect the long-term valuation of the banking sector, as investors may see returns from bank shares as too exposed to regulatory moves, Scholtz said. As a result, even if European bank dividends were to return to normal next year, bank valuations will not necessarily increase commensurately, he said.

Meanwhile, the positive impact on European banks' capital adequacy is "quite marginal," Scholtz said. In fact, for a median eurozone bank, the suspension of payments of the final 2019 dividends only gives a 0.6-percentage-point boost to the common equity Tier 1 ratio, according to a Morningstar analysis of the 14 eurozone banks it covers, released in late March.

Impact beyond finance

If extended for too long, the ECB's dividend policy could have a much wider impact than just on the financial sector. Dividend payments represent an "important source of revenues for shareholders, supporting their own creditworthiness," said Scope Ratings in a July 28 research note.

Diversified corporate groups that have bank subsidiaries may face growing income pressure if they lose the ability to upstream dividends. When French postal service company Le Groupe La Poste reported a negative cash flow of €659 million in the first half of 2020, it said this was in part due to the absence of dividend payments from La Banque Postale SA, its bank subsidiary, representing a negative impact of €327 million.

Bank dividends may also be a source of income for local communities. Norway's Finance Minister Jan Tore Sanner has raised concerns that a regulatory ban on dividends would affect savings banks' ability to give donations to various causes in their local communities. The country's more than 100 savings banks have traditionally had a strong local foothold.

Elsewhere across Europe, bank shareholders include charitable foundations that rely on dividends to fund their regional activities. Italian lender UniCredit SpA, for one, recognized in March the adverse impact that dividend suspensions could have on its foundation shareholders and their work with communities, and set up a scheme to offer them interest-free loans to cover for foregone dividend payments.

Employee compensation is another area that could be vulnerable to a prolonged dividend ban. In France, for example, concerns have been raised that a lack of dividends from large lenders such as Natixis and Crédit Agricole SA, which are partially owned by regional cooperative banking groups, could impact employee profit-sharing schemes at regional banks.

Lost dividends

The ECB will have to introduce more flexibility, or the policy will become "counterproductive," said Nicolas Hardy, executive director at Scope Ratings, where he focuses on European banks.

It will be important also to monitor the moves of local regulators in light of the ECB's next update on dividends, he said in an interview. They could decide to give exemptions to the ban, as BaFin has already done in Germany, allowing smaller cooperative and savings banks to pay dividends if they meet certain criteria. Conversely, local regulators could also decide to continue dividend restrictions for banks under their supervision, regardless of the ECB's next move.

Some members of the ECB's supervisory board think a further extension of the ban could do more harm than good, according to sources speaking to Bloomberg News.

Even if the dividend ban were to end in January, many investors do not anticipate a catch-up of "lost dividends," said Dalu. For most banks, 2019 dividends have been re-added to their capital ratios, making it harder — although not impossible — for lenders to pull them out of the reserves again, he said.

Particularly the weaker European banks may skip dividends for 2019 completely, Scholtz said.

"I think they're going to use this ban almost as a way to just quietly let the dividend pass and almost recapitalize by the back door," he said.

For stronger banks, meanwhile, investors could expect "double dividends" — for both 2019 and 2020 — to be paid out next year, if the ECB gives its blessing, Scholtz said.

Finland-headquartered Nordea Bank Abp is an example of a bank that has followed the ECB's request, but said it has the capacity to pay 2019 dividends, and is prepared to do so after Jan. 1, 2021.

Equity analysts at UBS in a July 28 note ranked European banks on their ability to resume a normalized dividend policy, based on their capital levels and capacity to withstand credit stresses. It placed Nordea at the top, followed by Nordic peers Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and DNB ASA, while Spanish lenders Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA and Banco Santander, SA were ranked last on the list of 38 banks.