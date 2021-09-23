Progressive keeps lead as commercial auto insurers see premium gains in Q3

U.S. commercial auto insurers saw third-quarter direct premiums written jump 17.8% year over year to $10.57 billion, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.
The Progressive Corp. remained the market leader by a wide margin, booking direct premiums written of $1.96 billion in the quarter, compared with $1.48 billion in the prior-year period. The 32% increase was the third highest among the top 20 commercial auto liability insurers.
The Travelers Cos. Inc. was a distant second with $557.2 million in direct premiums written, a 4.9% increase year over year. Old Republic Insurance Co. was third at $401.8 million. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Nationwide Insurance Co. of America rounded out the top five with direct premiums written of $359 million and $334.2 million, respectively.
Arch Capital Group Ltd., which moved up to 19th from 29th a year ago, had the highest year-over-year increase in direct premiums written at 57.7%, while State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. had a 33.3% rise. Behind Progressive was W. R. Berkley Corp., with a 29.9% increase, and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. at 23.4%. Fifteen of the top 20 companies in the analysis had double-digit percentage increases.
The only companies that saw their direct premiums written decline year over year were Chubb Ltd. at 4.4% and Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc. at 9.1%. Chubb, eighth in the analysis in the third quarter of 2020, dropped out of the top 10.