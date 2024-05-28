Private equity investment in education services falls to 3-year low

Private equity and venture capital investment in the global education services sector fell by nearly half to $4.60 billion in 2023, its lowest annual value in three years, according to S&P Global Market intelligence data.

The number of deals declined by 40% to 190, from 317 the previous year. Deal count for 2023 was the lowest since at least 2019.

Pandemic-driven surge slows

Education software saw high investment levels in 2021 and 2022 due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of online education, software tools and digital supplements across K-12, higher education and corporate training, said Chris Ross, a principal at EY-Parthenon. The market weakened in 2023 as investors began prioritizing quality deals amid a tighter interest rate environment.