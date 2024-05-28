Private equity investment in education services falls to 3-year low

Private equity and venture capital investment in the global education services sector fell by nearly half to $4.60 billion in 2023, its lowest annual value in three years, according to S&P Global Market intelligence data.
The number of deals declined by 40% to 190, from 317 the previous year. Deal count for 2023 was the lowest since at least 2019.
Pandemic-driven surge slows
Education software saw high investment levels in 2021 and 2022 due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of online education, software tools and digital supplements across K-12, higher education and corporate training, said Chris Ross, a principal at EY-Parthenon. The market weakened in 2023 as investors began prioritizing quality deals amid a tighter interest rate environment.
Investment in the sector is on track to slow even more this year. In the first quarter, the total of education investments — including whole company and minority stake acquisitions, asset deals and funding rounds — came in at $260 million, compared to $280 million in the year-ago period. The number of deals declined to 34, from 56 in the first quarter of 2023.
Largest deals
Swedish private equity firm EQT AB (publ) has invested in the top two deals targeting global education services companies since January 2023. The largest private equity-backed deal was the privatization of Japan-based Benesse Holdings Inc. for roughly $1.32 billion by an investor group that included EQT Private Capital Asia, EFU Investments Ltd. and Baring Private Equity Asia Fund VIII. That was followed by the acquisition of US-headquartered IMG Academy LLC, a provider of sports education services, for $1.25 billion by an investor group that included Nord Anglia Education Inc. and EQT Private Capital Asia.
EQT in April agreed to acquire a majority interest in Europa University Education Group SL, a private higher education platform in Spain and Portugal.
"Increasing access to higher education is a priority for governments worldwide, with robust demand for private higher education to help complement public options in Europe and to support the employability of young graduates," EQT said in a release announcing the deal.
2024 outlook
Ross maintained an optimistic outlook for the education services sector in 2024, noting steady dealmaking and increased activity across most sectors. Notably, early childhood education is experiencing a resurgence as "operators are looking to consolidate a fragmented end-market," Ross said, indicating a strategic effort to unify the diverse sector.
Generative AI may have a minimal impact on the education sector as early childhood and K-12 educators are reluctant to use less-proven solutions, preferring established technologies. The education sector is typically a "follower, not an innovator," in adopting major technological advancements, Ross said. The new technology does show promise in tutoring, with AI models personalizing instruction at scale.