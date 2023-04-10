 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/pension-fund-deployment-to-private-equity-slightly-over-target-in-q3-77685867 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Pension fund deployment to private equity slightly over target in Q3
Podcast

Master of Risk | Episode 6: Masters of Risk-Jennifer Reynolds

Blog

Gauging the Impact of Rate Changes, Growth, and Foreign Fluctuations on the US Economy

Blog

2023 Big Picture: US Consumer Survey Results

Blog

Insight Weekly: Bank mergers of equals return; energy tops S&P 500; green bond sales to rise


Pension fund deployment to private equity slightly over target in Q3

Global pension funds were slightly above their target allocation to private equity as of Sept. 22, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Across 352 global pension funds, the median target allocation was $265.5 million and the median actual allocation was $270.5 million, suggesting that, in aggregate, pension funds had a $5 million net overallocation to private equity as of Sept. 22.

Comparatively, pension funds had a $6.4 million net underallocation to private equity as of June 19.

SNL Image– Download a spreadsheet with data featured in this story.
– Read about global private equity activity in August.
– Explore more private equity coverage.

California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) continued to have the largest underallocation and is $6.83 billion short of its $60.03 billion target.

Swedish fund Sjunde AP-fonden had the next-biggest underallocation at $4.62 billion, against its $7.69 billion target.

SNL Image

New York State Common Retirement Fund again recorded the largest overallocation among pension funds, at $11.69 billion. California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) came next with an $8.07 billion overallocation.

SNL Image

Private equity funds worldwide slid 20.5% to $444.65 billion in the first half from $559.02 billion in the same period a year ago. The slump in fundraising was attributed to short cash supply among limited partners.

"Buyout funds alone are sitting on a record $2.8 trillion in unexited assets — over four times the level held during the global financial crisis. That has precipitated a liquidity crunch for limited partners that has contributed to the industry's abrupt skid in fundraising over the past 12 months," Bain & Co. said in its latest midyear private equity report.

Top allocators

CalPERS and CalSTRS had the largest private equity allocation at $53.19 billion and $49.83 billion, respectively, as of Sept. 22.

Burlington Employees' Retirement System, Maynard Contributory Retirement System and City of Franklin Employees' Pension Plan and Trust recorded the lowest allocation to private equity, at $1 million each.

SNL Image