Las Vegas-based Bessemer Trust Co. of Nevada NA and Minneapolis-based AarBank filed charter applications recently, seeking to establish a trust and a commercial bank, respectively.

Bessemer Trust Co. of Nevada on Sept. 15 filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency seeking to establish a trust.

The new trust company is not seeking deposit insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., but its parent company, New York-based Bessemer Group Inc., already operates two FDIC-insured banks – Bessemer Trust Co. NA and Bessemer Trust Co. — as well as two direct U.S. trust companies — Bessemer Trust Co. of Delaware NA and Bessemer Trust Co. of Florida.

In this analysis, S&P Global Market Intelligence examined new bank charter applications since 2021. Bank holding companies, shelf charter banks and banks established after charter conversion were excluded.

More recently, AarBank on Oct. 11 filed for depository insurance with the FDIC, seeking to establish a commercial bank with an emphasis on providing Sharia-compliant products.

Bank charter applications in 2022

Twenty bank charter applications have been filed this year, including three withdrawn applications.

Openings

Gouverneur, N.Y.-based GS&L Municipal Bank opened for business Sept. 16, becoming the 13th de novo bank established in 2022.

Application tally by state

Three deposit insurance applications were approved since S&P Global Market Intelligence's last analysis in September, one each for Avon, Colo.-based Battle Bank NA, Birmingham, Mich.-based Community Unity Bank and Concord, N.H.-based Walden Mutual Bank.