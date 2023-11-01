NAIC meeting: Regulators talk 2023 goals, national flood plan, algorithmic bias

Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier speaking during the recent NAIC 2022 fall meeting. Altmaier resigned last week amid continued chaos in the state's property and casualty market.

Source: Hailey Ross

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners brought regulators across the country together to discuss insurance issues and set goals for 2023 during their fall national meeting in Tampa, Fla.

The following is a roundup of meeting highlights:

Property and Casualty Insurance Committee

The NAIC's Property and Casualty Insurance Committee adopted goals for 2023 that included some new additions, such as looking at the availability and affordability of liability and property coverage for nonprofit organizations, as well as the use of telematics in insurance.

The committee also agreed to develop property market data intelligence to help state regulators better assess their markets and underwriting practices.

Birny Birnbaum, director of the Center for Economic Justice, gave a presentation calling on state regulators to offer a new national strategy for flood insurance, arguing that the current system is woefully inadequate.

Special Committee on Race and Insurance

The NAIC's Special Committee on Race and Insurance set charges for 2023 that were along the same lines as this year's.

A committee workstream dedicated to P&C issues put together a collaborative forum focused on algorithmic bias, which the group believes will help examine issues related to discrimination in artificial intelligence and machine learning. The workstream plans to take the knowledge it gains from the forum to look at potential algorithmic bias in marketing, access to insurance, underwriting, rating and claims processing, including fraud detection.

Meanwhile, the workstream focused on health insurance held meetings to discuss consumer engagement and education, as well as barriers to care for systemically disadvantaged and historically underrepresented populations, with a focus on examining provider network design and benefit structures. The group determined that communities of color and historically underserved communities faced significant challenges in finding high-quality healthcare, often because of inadequate provider networks.

The workstream focusing on issues in life insurance highlighted a November panel that focused on the benefits of diversity, equity and inclusion in the business line.

Climate and Resiliency Task Force

State insurance regulators during the executive-level meeting of the Climate and Resiliency Task Force engaged in a roundtable discussion to share best practices around incentivizing pre-disaster mitigation, especially related to wildfires.

There was also an update on federal and global events related to climate regulation that may impact insurers, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's climate disclosure rules that were proposed earlier this year.

NAIC appoints new president, Florida's Altmaier to depart

Chlora Lindley Myers, director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance, will become NAIC president in 2023. Myers will be the first woman of color to hold the position.

Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Andrew Mais will serve as NAIC president-elect in 2023, while North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread will become vice president. Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott White will hold the position of secretary-treasurer.

A notable departure is Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier, who is resigning from his position effective Dec. 28 amid continued chaos in the Sunshine State's insurance market. It is becoming increasingly apparent that Hurricane Ian has exacerbated the financial strain on Florida-based insurers. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a bill that seeks to stabilize the state property insurance market by eliminating one-way attorney fees and adding $1 billion to the state-run reinsurance program, among other reform measures.

Altmaier has been very active with the NAIC during his roughly six-year tenure as Florida insurance commissioner, serving as the group's president in 2021. At the final meeting of the NAIC fall conference, Altmaier was presented with an award that was established to honor regulators who exemplify exceptional leadership. Massachusetts Insurance Commissioner Gary Anderson was also given the award.