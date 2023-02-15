Mutares in talks to acquire Walor; Platinum mulls Jostens exit

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

* Mutares SE & Co. KGaA is in talks to acquire steel-parts maker WALOR SA and expects to close the deal in the second quarter of 2023, according to a report by SeeNews. The transaction is subject to a definitive agreement with the company and its creditors and minority shareholders.

* Platinum Equity LLC is looking to sell Jostens Inc., Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The company manufactures commemorative products.

* The Carlyle Group Inc. is exploring inorganic opportunities as the firm's strong capital position gives it the confidence to pursue growth strategies, Transcript Collection reported, citing Head of Investor Relations Daniel Harris. No specific targets were disclosed.

* A group of financial firms, including Apollo Global Management Inc., are in talks to acquire a stake in Credit Suisse Group AG's investment-banking advisory business that will be carved out into a new entity, CS First Boston, The Wall Street Journal reported.

* Carlyle is discussing a $15 billion buyout of healthcare technology company Cotiviti Inc. from Veritas Capital Fund Management LLC, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Carlyle is reportedly trying to secure about $5.5 billion from private credit firms for the potential transaction.

* Northstar Advisors Pte. Ltd. is considering selling auto parts manufacturer Innovalues Ltd. for more than $500 million, Reuters reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

To view potential M&A in other regions, click here.