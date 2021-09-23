 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/most-public-european-insurers-saw-market-cap-growth-in-q4-21-68429087 content esgSubNav
Most public European insurers saw market cap growth in Q4'21
Only three of the top 20 public European insurers saw their market capitalizations decline sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

Allianz SE remained well ahead of its peers, as its market capitalization rose 6.3% quarter over quarter to €84.82 billion. Axa SA held firm in second place with €62.58 billion in market capitalization, and Switzerland's Zurich Insurance Group AG maintained its third-place position with a market capitalization of €57.44 billion as of 2021-end.

Prudential PLC, the fourth-largest insurer in these rankings, posted the largest quarter-over-quarter decline during the period. Its market capitalization fell 12.4% to €41.47 billion.

Poste Italiane SpA and Aegon NV also recorded quarter-over-quarter declines in market cap at 3.3% and 2.5%, respectively. Poste Italiane ticked down to 13th place from 12th place, while Aegon remained in 20th place.

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, CNP Assurances SA posted the largest sequential market cap increase at 58.5%. The French insurer finished the quarter with a market capitalization of €14.92 billion, rising to 14th place from 18th place.

Denmark's Tryg A/S logged the largest year-over-year increase in market cap with an 82.1% gain.

