Media, telco capital offerings raise $5.71B in February

Capital markets activity in publicly traded media and telecom companies in the U.S., Canada and Bermuda brought in a total of $5.71 billion in February 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.
Senior debt offerings accounted for the majority of the raise, at about $5.70 billion, while common equity offerings brought in $11.6 million. That compared to a total raise of about $1.21 billion in January.
Telecom companies took over the top two spots for the largest capital raises for the combined sectors year-to-date, with Charter Communications Inc. unit CCO Holdings LLC raising $1.2 billion from an offering of its senior unsecured notes and Verizon Communications Inc. bringing in $1.0 billion from a senior debt offering.
Movies and entertainment company AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. ranked third, raising $950 million via a private placement of its senior secured notes. The company said it planned to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem previous debt.
Charter Communications Inc.
With respect to equity offerings, advertising company Creative Realities Inc. secured the top spot due to an $11.0 million common stock offering, followed by NextPlat Corp., which raised $7.2 million from a common stock offering.
Within the broader media and telecom sectors, integrated telecommunication services companies raised about $3.31 billion, and alternative carriers companies raised about $1.21 billion.