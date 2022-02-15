 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/media-telco-capital-offerings-bring-in-1-21b-in-january-69002190 content esgSubNav
Media, telco capital offerings bring in $1.21B in January
Capital markets activity in publicly traded media and telecom companies in the U.S., Canada and Bermuda experienced a slow start to 2022, raising just about $1.21 billion in January, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

The raise included $1.20 billion from debt offerings and $7.2 million coming from equity offerings, resulting in the second-lowest capital raise for the combined sectors in the last 12 months. The numbers were only better than October 2021, when the sectors raised $848.9 million combined.

Telecom companies took over the top two spots for the largest capital raises in January, with Charter Communications Inc. unit CCO Holdings LLC bringing in $1.2 billion from an offering of its senior unsecured notes and NextPlat Corp. bringing in $7.2 million from a common stock offering.

Live sports event company B2Digital Inc. was the only other company that managed to put a name on the list bringing in a total of about $1 million through a series of debt offerings.

Within the broader media and telecom sectors, alternative carrier companies and movies and entertainment companies were the only active ones in the month, raising about $1.21 billion and about $900,000, respectively.

