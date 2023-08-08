'Mature' Singapore, India players top Asia H1 2023 insurtech fundraising charts

Private investors favored more established insurance technology companies based in Singapore and India over startups during the first half of 2023, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

Insurance exchange operator Bolttech Digital Brokerage Singapore Pte. Ltd. received the largest investment in the period via a $196.0 million fundraising round. In India, Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. completed a $79.3 million round and online insurance distributor Girnar Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. completed a $76.1 million round.

Bolttech was launched in early 2020, Policybazaar was founded in 2008 and Girnar was incorporated in 2016.

"There's definitely a move to more mature and established insurtechs and away from the early stage experiments," George Kesselman, president of InsurTech Asia Association, said in an interview.



Indonesia's Qoala, which operates a digital insurance marketplace, also completed a $72.5 million fundraising round in the first half of the year.



In the full-stack insurtech space, OneDegree Hong Kong Ltd., during the first half, received its second and final tranche of $27 million from a funding round announced in August 2021. In total, OneDegree received $55 million from the two tranches.

Singapore was host to the most insurtech fundraising in Asia during the first half as companies based there raised $214.9 million. The city-state also saw the highest number of deals with six. India came second with $160.4 million from five capital raises.

After previously hitting valuation heights, investors are now focusing on sustainability, which has led to a downturn in speculative investment capital, Gallagher Re said in a recent report. Insurtechs that focus on clear commercial outcomes are gaining more traction than those trying to offer their technology as a product, the report added.

Insurtech startups are saying that investors are now taking a "wait and see approach," Kesselman said.

"There's definitely still openness for insurtech but the excitement that was there two to three years ago has come down to be a bit more realistic," Kesselman added.