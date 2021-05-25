Major gas pipelines face 1.1 million Dth/d of expiring contracts in Q2

Major U.S. natural gas pipelines have 1.1 million Dth/d of firm transportation contracts scheduled to roll off during the second quarter, according to an analysis of S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Rockies Express Pipeline LLC, a joint venture between Tallgrass Energy LP and Phillips 66, could take the biggest hit in terms of dollars when a contract worth $1.4 million in monthly revenues expires June 17, but that agreement accounts for only 3.9% of the pipeline's contracted capacity. The bidirectional, 1,700-mile system was built to haul natural gas from the Rockies to the Midwest and Ohio but now serves as a header system with production regions on both ends. Pipeline representatives had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.

Stagecoach Pipeline & Storage Co. LLC, meanwhile, could see nearly 7% of its contracted capacity roll off when a contract for 150,000 Dth/d of firm transportation ends June 30. Owners Crestwood Equity Partners LP and Consolidated Edison Inc. are in the process of selling the 185-mile system that sends Marcellus Shale gas to Northeastern markets, with Crestwood recently taking a $120 million impairment on its share of the asset to attract buyers. Stagecoach representatives had not responded to requests for comment on the expiring contract at the time of publication.

Enable Midstream Partners' Enable Gas Transmission LLC could take a financial hit starting at the end of May when a contract with XTO Energy Inc. rolls off. Enable Midstream had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.

Enbridge Inc.'s Texas Eastern Transmission LP saw 107,000 Dth/d of firm capacity expire at the end of April, but Enbridge spokesperson Michael Barnes said in an email that Entergy Mississippi LLC re-upped that contract.

Market Intelligence's analysis, which used an index of customers and tariff data, covered U.S. interstate gas pipeline contracts with maximum daily transportation of over 100,000 Dth/d and their estimated reservation charges, if available.

Pipelines provide gas transportation service to shippers such as producers, utilities, industrial customers, power generators and energy marketers, often under firm contracts. Most of these agreements feature fixed reservation charges that are paid monthly regardless of the actual gas volumes moved or stored, plus a tariff component based on volume to compensate pipelines for their variable costs. Market Intelligence estimates of monthly reservation revenue used the maximum revenue because negotiated rates are often not disclosed.