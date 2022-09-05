LSTA files comment letter opposing SEC's private-funds disclosure rule

The Loan Syndications & Trading Association filed a comment response on April 25 to the Securities and Exchange Commission opposing the SEC's proposed private-fund disclosure rule that critics say could drastically alter the function of the CLO market.

In its letter, the LSTA asked the SEC to either exempt CLOs from the rule targeting hedge funds, or offer up changes to the rule "that would permit CLOs to meet the Proposed Rule's purported objectives," wrote LSTA executive director Lee Shaiman, in a letter sent to the group's institutional members.

The rule, which the SEC proposed in February, "mainly targets private equity, hedge funds and venture capital funds but encompasses CLOs as well. If enacted as proposed, it would impose additional reporting and disclosure requirements, adding significant unnecessary costs to CLOs and CLO managers," Shaiman wrote.

The letter was filed on the final day of the public commenting period for the new proposal, which as written would require private fund managers to provide quarterly financial statements and other disclosures to investors regarding fees. Those disclosures would include notices to current and prospective investors of any "preferential treatment" to favored buyers.

"If enacted as proposed, it would impose additional reporting and disclosure requirements, adding significant unnecessary costs to CLOs and CLO managers," wrote Shaiman. "The proposal will also prohibit certain activities common to CLOs, and otherwise limit the ability of CLO managers to contract freely with investors."

“If there are audited financials, that actually could be fairly expensive," said Neil Weidner, a partner in law firm Cadwalader, in an interview with LCD. "Going forward deals would need to take into account the quantum of money that goes into providing those financials — they have to get sized into the waterfall, the equity guys need to know” and have to be priced into the liabilities.

The LSTA's response also seeks to ensure the proposed rule, if adopted, would not apply retroactively to all outstanding CLOs.

Market observers expect that the final rule, in whatever form, will be passed by the five-member commission, via support from SEC commissioner Gary Gensler and two other members appointed last year by the Biden administration.

The LSTA had previously corresponded with the SEC along with other financial industry trade organizations to extend the comment period for an additional 120 days, and had enlisted a bipartisan coalition of Congress members to submit a separate letter opposing the rule.