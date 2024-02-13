 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/lp-first-capital-acquires-northpoint-asset-greenphire-buys-gray-consulting-80335623 content esgSubNav
LP First Capital acquires Northpoint Asset; Greenphire buys Gray Consulting

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Five M&A deals in the global real estate sector were completed during the week of Jan. 29, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Texas-based LP First Capital acquired Utah-based real estate operating and management company Northpoint Asset Management Inc.

Pennsylvania-based payment solutions provider Greenphire Inc. acquired Gray Consulting Inc.

In another deal completed last week, construction and engineering company Infinity Home Healthcare Services LLC acquired homebuilder producers D'Angelo & Sons Construction Ltd.

